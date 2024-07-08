The biggest payday of her tennis career and free tickets for life. Lulu Sun’s remarkable Wimbledon run from qualifying to the quarter-finals is already paying dividends.
The 23-year-old booked her spot in the last eight of the grand slam with an impressive 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu on centre court yesterday. By reaching the quarter-finals she has earned one of the great perks in tennis.
A player who reaches the quarter-finals in the men’s or women’s singles gains entry to Wimbledon’s exclusive Last 8 Club. All members get free tickets to the event and access to hospitality suits at the All England Club once their playing days are over. The offer also goes out to the semifinalists of the gentlemen’s and ladies’ doubles and the finalists of the mixed doubles.
The official Wimbledon website states: “The Last 8 Club in recognition of their part ‘in creating the special heritage of the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament’.”
The invitation comes from the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and life entitlements include a photo pass to access the grounds every day of the tournament, a guest pass, use of a private hospitality suite, daily match tickets for Centre and No1 courts, and a cocktail party on the second Tuesday of The Championships, the website says.