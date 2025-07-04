Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz continues title defence, as more seeds tumble

AFP
3 mins to read

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon. Photo / AFP

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carlos Alcaraz made hard work of beating Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the Wimbledon last-16 on Saturday (NZ time), avoiding the fate of Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who joined the mass exodus of top seeds.

The Spanish second seed eventually overcame German world No 125 Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis