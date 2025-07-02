Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz ends Oliver Tarvet’s Wimbledon adventure, Aryna Sabalenka advances

AFP
4 mins to read

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Britain's Oliver Tarvet during their men's singles second round tennis match at Wimbledon. Photo / AFP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Britain's Oliver Tarvet during their men's singles second round tennis match at Wimbledon. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carlos Alcaraz spoiled Oliver Tarvet’s Wimbledon adventure as the defending champion moved into the third round with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over the British amateur today after Aryna Sabalenka stemmed the tide of shock exits.

A record-breaking number of seeds crashed out at the All England Club in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis