Sport / Tennis

Lulu Sun exits Wimbledon in first round with straight sets defeat to Marie Bouzkova

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Lulu Sun lost in straight sets in the first round at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun’s return to Wimbledon after a remarkable run 12 months ago has been brief, knocked out this morning in the opening round.

The Kiwi world number 47 fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, Sun’s fourth straight first-round exit at a grand slam.



