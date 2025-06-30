Lulu Sun lost in straight sets in the first round at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun’s return to Wimbledon after a remarkable run 12 months ago has been brief, knocked out this morning in the opening round.

The Kiwi world number 47 fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, Sun’s fourth straight first-round exit at a grand slam.

Sun would have had high expectations of at least advancing to the second round after entering as a qualifier and reaching the quarter-finals last year, the first Kiwi woman to do so.

Her chances of repeating that run already seemed slim when she was put on the same side of the draw as number one seed Aryna Sabalenka, who Bouzkova will now face in the second round.

Bouzkova, ranked 48, reached the Wimbledon quarters herself in 2022, a career-best showing at a grand slam, and seemed an even match for Sun – being ranked just one place below her.