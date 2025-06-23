Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

Lulu Sun finds form ahead of Wimbledon return, beats world No 16 Daria Kasatkina

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Lulu Sun celebrates winning a game against Daria Kasatkina during day one of the Eastbourne Open. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun celebrates winning a game against Daria Kasatkina during day one of the Eastbourne Open. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun has recorded her biggest victory since last year’s Wimbledon by beating world No 16 and top seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round at Eastbourne overnight.

The 24-year-old Kiwi was given a tough draw for the final tournament before Wimbledon begins next week, but she showed the form

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis