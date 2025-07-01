Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff among seeds to be knocked out early

AFP
4 mins to read

Sports panel Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge to talk Liam Lawson best result in Austria and the weekend's Warriors loss.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alexander Zverev is considering therapy to talk through his mental health issues after admitting he feels “alone” and “empty” following his earliest Grand Slam exit since 2019.

The German third seed was stunned by France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the Wimbledon first round.

Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, slipped to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis