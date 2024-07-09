Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis
Updated

Lulu Sun Wimbledon result: Third set to decide Kiwi’s quarter-final against Donna Vekic

Cameron McMillan
By
2 mins to read
Lulu Sun reacts during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun reacts during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon quarter-final is going to a deciding third set.

The Kiwi qualifier won the first set of her final eight clash against world No 37 Donna Vekic before the Croatian hit back to send the match to a decider.

In a tense and even opening set that lasted an hour, Sun got the vital break in the 11th game before closing out the set 7-5.

The first set went to serve but Vekic had the early chances, blowing three break points in Sun’s second service game. In a long game that went to deuce 10 times, Sun held serve eventually with an ace.

Vekic had the upper hand again in the 10th game, two points away from the set at 0-30 5-4. But again Sun calmy served her way out of the hole to make it 5-5.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And then a few minutes later the Kiwi got the key first break of the first set. Serving for the set at 6-5, again the 23-year-old showed composure to take the opening set, leaving her one set away from the final four.

Vekic came out with a stronger serve in the second set but Sun responded as she also grew in confidence with her serve as the match went on. Vekic broke Sun in the eighth game at 5-3 and had the chance to serve for the second set, but suddenly struggled with four double faults as Sun made it 5-4 and back to serve, getting the break on her third chance.

However Vekic closed out the second set with a second break.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chris Lewis was the last Kiwi to reach a grand slam semifinal, losing the Wimbledon final in 1983.

The Te Anau-born Sun will break into the world top 60 following Wimbledon, regardless of today’s resut, which will mean a spot in the US Open main draw.

The winner of today’s match will play either seventh Jasmine Paolini or American Emma Navarro, 19th seed, for a spot in the final.


Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis