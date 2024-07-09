Lulu Sun reacts during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun reacts during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon quarter-final is going to a deciding third set.

The Kiwi qualifier won the first set of her final eight clash against world No 37 Donna Vekic before the Croatian hit back to send the match to a decider.

In a tense and even opening set that lasted an hour, Sun got the vital break in the 11th game before closing out the set 7-5.

The first set went to serve but Vekic had the early chances, blowing three break points in Sun’s second service game. In a long game that went to deuce 10 times, Sun held serve eventually with an ace.

Vekic had the upper hand again in the 10th game, two points away from the set at 0-30 5-4. But again Sun calmy served her way out of the hole to make it 5-5.