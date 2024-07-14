Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football
live

Spain v England live updates: Euro 2024 final

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Harry Kane celebrates a goal in England's semifinal win. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Kane celebrates a goal in England's semifinal win. Photo / Getty Images

Live updates of European Championship 2024 final between Spain and England from the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Latest from Football