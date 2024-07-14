Home / Sport / FootballliveSpain v England live updates: Euro 2024 finalNZ Herald14 Jul, 2024 06:22 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailHarry Kane celebrates a goal in England's semifinal win. Photo / Getty ImagesHarry Kane celebrates a goal in England's semifinal win. Photo / Getty ImagesLive updates of European Championship 2024 final between Spain and England from the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail