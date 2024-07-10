Live updates of the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between England and Netherlands in Dortmund.

- Netherlands opens lead in seventh minute through Xavi Simons from outside the box.

- Harry Kane penalty levels the scores in 18th minute.

- The winner will face Spain in Monday’s final.









Netherlands and England have met 22 times previously with the Dutch having won seven, England six along with nine draws.

The Three Lions have won just one of the last nine encounters with the Netherlands, stretching back to their notable EURO ‘96 success, when Alan Shearer’s double propelled the tournament hosts to a 4-1 group victory.



