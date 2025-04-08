Rick killing Jim. Photo / Max

Rick finally takes his chance, pulling out a gun he’d procured earlier in the season and shooting Jim dead in front of his wife and horrified hotel guests.

Rick explains to Sritala that he’d just killed the man who “killed his father.”

A hysterical Sritala then drops a plot twist: “He’s your father – he told me, he’s your father.”

Rick doesn’t have much time to process that information, because Sritala and Jim’s personal guards start shooting at him (bit late, guys).

He takes cover and shoots back, somewhat improbably managing to shoot both of them dead (at least one falls into the hotel pond – presumably the dead body we saw floating by in episode one).

Sritala holding Jim's dead body.

Having just shot and presumably killed three people, Rick takes a breather but turns around to find that his beloved girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) was caught in the crossfire and is lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Hotel security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), forever nailing it at his job, arrives on the scene, gun in hand (again: Bit late, Gaitok).

Rick carrying his dead girlfriend's body before getting shot by Gaitok. Photo / Max

By this point, Rick has picked up his ailing, possibly already dead girlfriend and is walking away from the scene with her in his arms.

Sritala screams at her employee to shoot and kill Rick – and he follows her orders. Rick and Chelsea fall into the water together, both bleeding out from their gunshot wounds.

So, that’s five deaths: Jim, Rick, Chelsea and two private security guards.

What happens to the rest of the characters during the feature-length finale? You’ll have to watch to find out.

The White Lotus season three finale is now streaming on Max; also available via Foxtel and Binge.