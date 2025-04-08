WARNING! MAJOR WHITE LOTUS SEASON THREE FINALE SPOILERS BELOW.
Ever since the season opened 10 weeks ago with the sounds of gunshot and a brief sighting of at least one dead body, fans have been driven wild with speculation: Just who dies on the season finale of The White Lotus?
We won’t spoil every character arc in the 90-minute finale, which has just dropped on Max, Binge and Foxtel, but we will answer that one question for anyone who can’t wait to watch.
Consider this your final spoiler warning!
The final minutes of the season finale take place on the grounds of The White Lotus hotel (these scenes were actually filmed at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket), and suddenly take a violent turn when Rick (Walton Goggins) spies hotel owner Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon) and her husband Jim (Scott Glenn). All season long, Rick has been toying with the idea of taking violent revenge on Jim, who he believes killed his father many years ago in a dispute over land.