Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football
Updated

England v Spain: Why Kiwis should support Gareth Southgate’s men

By Andrew Potter
5 mins to read
Kiwi football fans should get behind Gareth Southgate's England. Photo / NZ Herald

Kiwi football fans should get behind Gareth Southgate's England. Photo / NZ Herald

There’s no better place in the world than London. Between late-May and early-September. When the sun is out. And the temperature is above 17C. And it’s not raining.

This year, summer was dead on arrival,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football