“When Beckham was asked by Key’s son whether he was a ‘volatile’ player he replied, ‘Well, I can play in the centre, on the right and occasionally on the left side’.
Four years later, Key is said to have claimed “The footballer was as ‘thick as bats***’.” - but Key disputes he said it.
The alleged comment is said to have been made by Key during a visit to a prestigious Dunedin high school in late 2012.
Key has previously said the reported comment - which made worldwide headlines - was inaccurate but has shied away from revealing exactly what he said.
After the alleged comments made headlines internationally, Key said in an interview with Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB, he didn’t owe anyone an apology. But he wouldn’t clarify what he did actually say.
“It’s probably not quite the way you see it in the paper. It was a private conversation, I was talking to a few people and that’s what he thought he heard.”
He also told TVNZ Breakfast: “What I’m saying is somebody has overheard a personal conversation and that’s their recollection of it.
“I’m not going to engage in the discussion about it - it’s their view. It wasn’t an open forum, the person thought they overheard me say something.”
And this week, he told the Herald that he “didn’t use those words”.
While he again wouldn’t reveal what he did say, Key added: “In fact my understanding is the journalist was either fired or sanctioned for making up the quote without any recording or evidence to back up the false statement.
The Auditor-General’s subsequent report concluded: “Despite the efforts of the council officers involved, the loss occurred because the LA Galaxy/Oceania ‘All Stars’ match was in essence the wrong event, at the wrong time, for the wrong price.”
Shortly before flying to New Zealand, Bower wrote how Beckham had signed a deal worth $31m to promote Armani underwear.
“To advertise his success, Beckham talked to ITV in a recorded interview about his underwear preferences: ‘It used to be boxers but now it’s Y-fronts’,” Bower wrote in The House of Beckham.
“And as usual, he was modest. Asked about his life in Los Angeles he replied, ‘I’m always starstruck by famous people’.”
It is one of many lucrative financial deals Bower pores over in the new book, published by HarperCollins. The financial aspects also reveal how David Beckham’s finances were set up to help him avoid taxes in the UK; something which Bower believes has counted against him in his bid to be knighted.
Promotional material for the book states: “Are their lives really as perfect as the Beckhams would like the world to believe?
“Through extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders, Britain’s most celebrated investigative biographer, Tom Bower, has unearthed a succession of revelations that give surprising insight into the reality of ‘Brand Beckham’.
“Exploring the couple’s relationship, and the truth about their football and fashion careers, their finances and their new life in Miami, The House of Beckham unravels the extraordinary reality of the business-savvy cultural icons to tell an engrossing, often astonishing story of money, sex and power.”
“Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams,” Bower wrote.
“Television pictures of the couple arriving at St George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner. Her veto was an insult.”
According to the book, Harry later ghosted Beckham after he had travelled to Sydney to attend the Invictus Games after an earlier invite to head Downunder from the reluctant royal.
Harry’s cutting of ties wasn’t the only time Beckham has felt let down by the royals, according to the book.
So too is his ongoing wish for a knighthood, something Bower claims the footballer thought he would have received after heavily promoting England’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to host the 2018 World Cup.