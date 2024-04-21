The Spice Girls can be seen dancing and singing to their song Stop in a video shared by David Beckham on Instagram. Photo / @davidbeckham

The Spice Girls have reunited at a star-studded birthday bash for Victoria Beckham in London’s Mayfair, with the five women seen performing at the party together in glamorous dresses.

David Beckham shared a video on Instagram that shows Victoria - alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton - singing and dancing to their 1997 song Stop during Victoria’s 50th birthday party in London on Saturday.

The party for the fashion designer and Spice Girls star was attended by several high-profile celebrities - including Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana, Guy Ritchie and Marc Anthony - and cost $525,000, according to The Sun.

Victoria and David, 48, were also joined by their family - sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12 - who sported sleek outfits in photos posted to Instagram.

All five members of the Spice Girls were able to attend Victoria’s 50th birthday celebrations, and photos and videos from the party at the private members club Oswald’s in Mayfair show attendees were treated to a lavish night out.

David’s video posted to Instagram shows the five women singing and dancing in unison to Stop by the DJ stand.

Smiling and singing with them, he captioned the video, “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner” with several heart emojis.

Fans were delighted to see the band mates back together and shared their happiness in the comments below.

“The moment the entire planet has been waiting for,” commented one person on the post.

“David, you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people content,” said another person.

The Spice Girls earlier shared their heartfelt messages for Victoria’s 50th birthday on April 17.

Mel C wrote on Instagram: “How did we get here? 50 bloody years old! We have shared so many adventures together from dancing in a church hall in Woking to dancing on top of black cabs at the Olympics!!!

“I’m so proud of everything we achieved together and to watch you go on to fulfill so many of your dreams beyond that is just incredible. Happy birthday Victoria, I am very proud of you, to be your friend and band mate. Love you to bits.”

Bunton said some kind words in a separate post: “Happy birthday [Victoria]! 50 and bossing it! Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I’m sure you’ll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits.”

Halliwell also shared her love for Victoria over the years: “Happy birthday! You’re amazing! From our Tank Girl audition over 30 years ago, and you’re still shining bright! Wishing you love & joy.”



