(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the premiere of the documentary Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been a big week for the Beckham family following the release of David Beckham’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, now a major break up has rocked the family.

Speaking to Mail Online, a source has revealed Cruz, 18, the youngest son of David and Victoria - who also share Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21 and daughter Harper, 12 - has separated from his girlfriend of over one year, Tana Holding.

The news outlet reported suspicions of the couple’s split first started circulating after Holding was noticeably absent from the premiere of Beckham in London earlier this week, a source later confirmed it’s because the young love birds have parted ways.

“Cruz and Tana quietly split over the summer. They’re very private. It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn’t work out,” the source said.

Cruz Beckham and Tana Holding have split after more than a year of dating. Photo / Getty Images

The young couple first started dating in May 2022 after reportedly meeting earlier that year, at the time a source told The Sun that the young Beckham son was “smitten” and that Holding was “not fazed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from”.

Cruz has previously dated Bliss Chapman, with the relationship lasting approximately 18 months, however the Daily Mail reported they parted ways in March 2022 shortly before he began dating Holding.

It comes after Cruz joined his family on the carpet for his father’s documentary premiere and turned heads with his resemblance to his father. Donning a longer hairstyle, the aspiring singer and musician was the spitting image of David before the former footballer made his money move to Real Madrid in 2003.

The Beckham documentary has included many details about David and Victoria’s relationship and even addressed the infidelity claims that plagued the couple after the former footballer’s move to Spain wit Real Madrid in the early 2000s.

David was spotted leaving a nightclub with his now-former personal assistant Rebecca Loos in 2003 and, shortly after, she spoke to the now-defunct News of the World outlet claiming the pair had an extramarital affair. Loos claimed it took place over four months when she was assigned to look after David following his transfer from Manchester United.

The former football star called the claims “ludicrous” at the time, now the couple has spoken freely about the alleged affair with Victoria admitting it was the “hardest” period of her marriage.



