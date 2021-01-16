'People need people': Melanie C opens up about mental health struggle

Melanie Jayne Chisholm attends the German Sustainability Award (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis) at Maritim Hotel on November 22, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Melanie C has spoken of the importance of reaching out when you are suffering from mental health issues.

The Spice Girl was diagnosed with depression more than two decades ago and has openly admitted she was too "ashamed" to talk about it at first, but speaking up was an essential part of her getting well again, and she would implore anyone else going through their own battles not to suffer in silence.

The 47-year-old singer - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - told The Graham Norton Radio Show on Virgin Radio: "I kept those secret and I think people are quite aware of it around you but they don't know how to approach you. I think I would have just said 'people love you and care about you, please reach out to them'...So often you need that external help, you have to be ready, but you do need help and personally for me I needed professional help."

The "Who I Am" star - who also battled an eating disorder - insisted that "people need people".

She added: "If anybody close to me was going through it [depression], I think you just need to reach out when you're depressed… I've suffered with an eating disorder as well. I think a lot of people feel very ashamed and very embarrassed about it like it's a weakness and you've lost this control... It's so important to reach out and never, ever be embarrassed. We all have problems and concerns. People need people."

Elsewhere, Melanie - who released her self-titled eighth solo album last year - admitted she made peace with the fact she will always be remembered as a Spice Girl and she's thankful being in the world's biggest girl band allowed her to pursue a solo career.

She said: "When you've been part of something as enormous as the Spice Girls that's the thing that everybody's going to remember you for, but I'm so grateful that it's enabled me to go on and make my eighth studio album."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.