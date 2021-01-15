Rupert Grint considers 'walking away' from acting after becoming a dad

Rupert Grint recently became a father to a baby girl. Photo / Getty Images

Rupert Grint has considered "walking away" from acting since becoming a father.

The 31-year-old actor became a household name when he was just 11 years old playing Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise and he admitted he's never felt comfortable with being famous.

His dreams of quitting the industry to do something else have only grown since he and partner Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter Wednesday into the world last May.

He said: "I've always toyed with the idea of walking away from acting, and becoming a dad has increased those feelings. Don't get me wrong, I love working on [the horror series] "Servant" and feel extremely comfortable in a TV environment.

"But 'Potter' happened at such a young age and I found it hard to deal with the fame side of things. If I ever do see Dan [Radcliffe] or Emma [Watson], fame is the one thing we never talk about.

"There's no way I would compare us to the Beatles, but they always said it was impossible to describe what it was like being a Beatle unless you were there. Maybe us three experienced a tiny bit of that."

But Grint insisted he would always be "eternally grateful" to the 'Harry Potter' fans and would never reject their approaches.

He added: "I'm eternally grateful to the Potter fans and never refuse a selfie, but I do sometimes miss my anonymity. At least lockdown allowed me to wear a mask. I did think of having one done with Dan's face on it."

If he did quit acting, the British star would like to take up a hands-on trade.

He told the Sunday Times magazine: "It would be nice to go off and do something completely different, like building or carpentry. Before lockdown I was always hanging around in B&Q, buying more tools.

"And I've just started my own miniature pottery production line. If Wednesday's napping, I throw some clay on my wheel and make tiny jugs and bowls."