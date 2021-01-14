Joe Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at star-studded event

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday. Photo / AP

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The singer wrote on Twitter that she was honoured to be performing.

She wrote: "I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!"

Yesterday, Demi Lovato shared the announcement she would be performing on social media.

Lovato shared: "I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!"

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Reverend Leo O'Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Reverend Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will perform at the ceremony. Photo / AP

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Dr Tony Allen, said: "This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United.

"We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time programme. Our first priority is safety - so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

- AP