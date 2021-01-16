Chris Murphy dead: Longtime INXS manager dies at 66 after cancer battle

INXS manager Chris Murphy. Photo / Supplied

Chris Murphy, successful Australian music manager best known for managing the career of Aussie rock band INXS, has died aged 66.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Murphy, who had been INXS' manager since 1980, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer before Christmas.

"It is with great sadness that Caroline Murphy and family confirm that Christopher (CM) Mark Murphy, chairman of Murphy Petrol Group has today passed away peacefully at his beloved Ballina property 'Sugar Beach Ranch' surrounded by his family," read a statement from his management company, Murphy Petrol Group.

"CM celebrated an illustrious career over 40 years and made an incredible impact on the global music and entertainment industry. Best known for taking his 'band of brothers' INXS to worldwide stardom, CM Murphy influenced the lives of many around the globe with his endless passion and drive. He will be greatly missed."

The members of INXS also released a statement: "It is with great sadness that the remaining members of INXS mourn the passing of our brother, Chris Murphy. Without Chris's vision, passion and hard work, the INXS story would be totally different. Chris's star burned very bright and we celebrate a life well lived and send all our love to his family."

Under Murphy's guidance, INXS achieved incredible international success, selling more than 70 million albums worldwide and becoming one of Australia's biggest musical acts of all time. The band continued after the tragic death of frontman Michael Hutchence in 1997.

Tributes are flowing for the music industry heavyweight, who is survived by wife Caroline and five children.

Just heard the sad news that Chris Murphy, INXS’ manager has sadly passed away. He was instrumental in the Band’s success especially in the U.S. I always loved this story re the ‘Kick’ Album and how he went against the Record Company’s ideas (thankfully) RIP CM 😢x pic.twitter.com/gZEuau1bGe — Angie Young (@AngieXposed) January 16, 2021

Terribly shocking and sad. Thinking of all his family and friends and the impact Chris Murphy had on Australian Music. https://t.co/v9hVVNhjIN — Naomi Dinnen, BA. MPET (@naomid_au) January 16, 2021