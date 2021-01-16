Drew Barrymore says 'Bridgerton' made her join a dating app

'Bridgerton' inspired Drew Barrymore to join a dating app. Photo / Getty Images

'Bridgerton' inspired Drew Barrymore to join a dating app.

The 45-year-old actress has been single since splitting for her former husband Will Kopelman - with whom she shares daughters Frankie, six and Olive, eight - in 2016 but admitted steamy series 'Bridgerton' made her crave romance.

Speaking to stars Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and Rege-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, Drew revealed 'Bridgerton' made her determined to start dating again.

Her co-host Ross Mathews thanked Phoebe and Rege-Jean for "making a show that feels so modern... and for really turning our engines back on if you know what I mean".

And Drew added: "It's true! I got back on a dating app during Bridgerton! I was like 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!' For me that was a big step."

Phoebe replied: "'I love that", while Rege-Jean quipped: "I didn't know that that was the most we were going to turn on, but hit it!"

Meanwhile, Drew previously revealed she has not been on a date since her divorce.

She said: "I'm not closed for business. But I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open [up,] I just can't fit it in."

Back in 2018, Drew revealed she had quit dating sites.

She said: "I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work."