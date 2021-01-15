Jennifer Coolidge rules out starring in 'Sex and the City' revival

Jennifer Coolidge has ruled out joining the cast of Sex and the City in place of Kim Cattrall. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge doesn't think "anyone" can replace Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City".

Some fans have been calling for the "Legally Blonde" actress to take on the role of Samantha Jones in the upcoming HBO Max revival "And Just Like That...", but she would rather the part wasn't re-cast.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week, she said: "I was a huge, and still am a huge, "Sex and the City" fan.

"It's one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them.

"But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect ... I don't think you can replace her."

Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, (Carrie Bradshaw) will be back for the reboot, along with Cynthia Nixon, 54 - who plays Miranda Hobbes - and 55-year-old Charlotte York Goldenblatt, actress Kristin Davis.

HBO Max said in a statement: "HBO Max has given a series order to 'AND JUST LIKE THAT'..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, 'Sex and the City', from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, 'Sex and the City', by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

"The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

And although Parker has played down the idea of a feud with Cattrall, she insists her character won't be back for the series.

When a fan suggested Samantha should be recast with Coolidge, Parker told them: "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited."