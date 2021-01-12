Why there's no point in Sex and the City revival without Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones

The inevitability of Samantha's absence from the reboot doesn't make it any less gutting. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

This depressingly dry January – and not just for the booze deniers – received a big and Cosmo-flavoured drink yesterday when HBO announced the return of the era-defining Nineties TV show Sex and the City.

Each of the original stars of the taboo-busting comedy-drama – which follows four wealthy 30-something female friends working, dating and sleeping their way through New York – took to social media to tease the new spin-off show, titled And Just Like That…, which will pick up the story as the characters enter their 50s.

All, that is, except one. Kim Cattrall, who played the self-loving and sex-positive PR star Samantha Jones for the original six seasons and two follow-up films, will not be joining co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis when production begins in New York later this year. For true fans, it's a devastating loss – but not a surprising one.

Only the biggest internet-phobes will have failed to notice the extraordinarily public feud between Cattrall and Parker over the last decade and a half. Rumours of a rift over pay disparity – Parker, who plays the show's protagonist Carrie, was known to take home the heftiest paycheck – swirled around the show's final season. "I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall," Cattrall told Jonathan Ross. "When they didn't seem keen on that, I thought it was time to move on."

The stars patched things up successfully enough to make two cash-cow film follow-ups in the late Noughties, but only temporarily. When Cattrall's decision to walk away appeared to derail plans for a third instalment at the last minute in 2017, the ceasefire was well and truly over.

In response to a public condolence message from Parker following the death of her brother in 2018, Cattrall wrote on Instagram: "You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona." No huge surprise then, that they won't be shoe-shopping together any time soon.

But the inevitability of Samantha's absence from the reboot doesn't make it any less gutting. From her maiden speech in the show's first ever episode, when she declared, "Sweetheart, this is the first time in the history of Manhattan that women have had as much money and power as men, plus the equal luxury of treating men like sex objects", to her revolutionary relinquishment of love at the end of first film ("I'm just going to say the thing that you're not supposed to say: I love you, but I love me more"), Cattrall's character has always been the funniest, most feminist, and of course the sexiest thing about Sex and the City.

For starters, she always had the best gags. Her exploits as the most sexually liberated of the show's core foursome – in defiance of Carrie and Miranda's second-wave-fueled reluctance to power-share, or Charlotte's occasional prudishness – saw her bed-hopping through the city, from sailors on shore leave, to saucy septuagenarians, to that unforgettable man with the "funky tasting s----". But her comedy was so much more than sexually situational: she was the queen of the killer one-liner, always delivered in Cattrall's signature husky drawl. I expend a lot of emotional energy trying not to say "Not sexy, dump him immediately, use my cell phone" any time a friend has boy trouble.

More importantly – and more poignantly, given the reasons behind her absence from the reboot – was her status as the ultimate champion of female friendship. Decades before Lena Dunham was winning Golden Globes for Girls or Dolly Alderton was writing her bestselling memoir, Sex and the City was a mainstream TV show about female friendship – if one disguised in the gaudy wrappings of romance.

Love interests came and went, but the cocktail-necking, career-focused foursome were the dramatic and emotional heart of every episode, and none more so than Samantha. More often espoused as a symbol of glorious self-interest, she was nonetheless the most loyal and least judgmental of the friends.