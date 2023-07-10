Tom Cruise is one of the biggest names in Hollywood - but he remains an enigma to his fans.

And that leads to a lot of “weird” rumours being spread about the star, something that Cruise himself has acknowledged, reports Decider.

According to UK outlet The Times, Cruise’s Mission: Impossible co-stars Christopher McQuarrie and Simon Pegg brought this up in a recent chat with the outlet, where they discussed the time McQuarrie asked Cruise about the “weirdest” story he’d ever heard about himself.

Cruise revealed the time that he was confused by the rumour going around Hollywood that those working with him “were not allowed to look him in the eye”, they said.

Pegg, who stars opposite Cruise as Benji Dunn in several of the films leading up to the newest instalment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, revealed that he’d “been able to hack his way through all the bizarre mythology that surrounds” the star.

“On one side he’s Tom Cruise - this enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about,” he said. “And on the other, he’s just a guy. I like being normal with him.”

Despite Pegg’s declaration that he’s just a “normal guy”, Cruise is known for having an intense personality, demonstrated in a viral clip of him losing his temper at crew members for breaking Covid-19 protocols while filming Dead Reckoning in 2020.

Pegg pointed out that the clip showed Cruise’s determination to ensure a safe environment for him and his co-stars and crew.

“Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic,” he said.

“For him, there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth.”

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Cruise’s passion for the film industry cannot be denied. He’s recently expressed his support in other ways, revealing his grand plan to see both upcoming releases Oppenheimer and Barbie - in that order - on the films’ opening weekend.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits screens in New Zealand on June 27, 2024.