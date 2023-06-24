Cruise's co-stars lifted the lid on the high-profile star, revealing rare BTS details. Photo / AP

Tom Cruise’s co-stars from the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are lifting the lid on what it is really like working with the high-profile star.

Simon Pegg, who first met Cruise in 2006 on the set of the movie Mission: Impossible III, gushed about the star, saying that he is one of a kind.

“Of all the mist of stuff that’s around him, in the centre of that mist is a generous, sweet guy who looks after everybody,” Pegg shared with E! News. “He leads from the top down. And he’s kind of inspiring to be around. There’s no one else like him, he’s the last movie star of the old kind.”

Pegg then went on to point out that Cruise’s caring nature had not faltered since the first time the pair met nearly 20 years ago.

“When I first met him, it was my first time to Hollywood,” he told the news outlet. “He came to set the first day we met, he immediately made me feel very welcome, very at home, was incredibly generous.”

Pegg revealed that he gets the rare opportunity to see the side of the Hollywood actor that “everyone else wants to see.”

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

“Over the 17 years that we’ve been friends, I feel lucky to get to see a part of him that everyone else wants to see, which is just the guy,” he said. “And he is just a guy. He’s an extraordinary guy. He’s a guy who feels the obligation to the audience to risk his life for them to kind of entertain them.”

Cruise’s willingness to do life-risking stunts is displayed in full force in the upcoming film, which he described as “far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted.”

The stunt sees the 60-year-old actor ride a motorcycle off of a cliff and base jump into a ravine.

The Top Gun actor admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the risky stunt was done on the first day of filming. “Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we’re not — let’s know day one! Let’s know day one, what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?”

Hayley Atwell, the latest actress to join the Mission: Impossible saga, also praised Cruise for his actions behind the scenes.

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

“I had read with Tom before, I knew that he was very present,” Atwell revealed to E! News. “He was very professional and he goes out of the way to make sure anyone around him in working capacity makes them feel very safe.”

Vanessa Kirby described her experience working with Cruise as “equal parts inspired and terrified.”

“I think that’s the state everybody’s in because it’s like jumping off of a cliff with a motorcycle,” Kirby shared, referencing Cruise’s dangerous scene in the upcoming movie. “I think it requires a real level of commitment and passion and turning up and care. It’s just a beautiful way of working.”

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Pom Klementieff, who is also in the latest Mission: Impossible instalment, said that everyone on set had so much trust in Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie during filming.

“We have so much trust in him and [director] Christopher McQuarrie,” Klementieff shared. “They just set the bar so high that we also need to step up our game even more, so it makes everyone better, too.”



