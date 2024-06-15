Spy: Dame Theresa Gattung on the high rolling world of dating after divorce

From left: Bridgette Jackson, Dame Theresa Gattung and Nick Scarlett. Photo / Lisa Matson

Two high-profile divorce and dating companies have found sympatico by joining forces to reshape the future of personal and relational wellbeing in New Zealand.

Dame Theresa Gattung’s recently launched premium and private dating service Compatico has joined forces with separation and divorce coaching firm Equal Exes, founded by Bridgette Jackson in 2019, after going through her own high-conflict, five-year divorce.

Both Gattung and Jackson say their synergy is evident with businesses deeply committed to supporting individuals through significant life transitions and onto new beginnings, offering a seamless continuum of services.

The pair’s paths have crossed over the past 18 months and after launching Compatico, Gattung got in touch with Jackson and her partner in life and business, Nick Scarlett, to work together.

“We have been receiving an ever-increasing demand from clients for a broad range of advice regarding ‘life after separation’ and so our collaboration with the team of experts at Compatico is very timely – and of course, very welcomed,” Scarlett tells Spy.

In February, media went crazy when Gattung revealed she was single and with dating apps failing her she created a vehicle to hook up like-minded singles over 40 by launching the upmarket Compatico matchmaking service.

It offers two membership options: the $5995 per annum “Platinum Match Me”, a priority service to find that perfect person, with all the bells and whistles of an in-person matchmaker and access to tailored mingling events and experiences. Or the $695 “Gold Matchable” option, which allows the member to be hand-selected for a match and an online matchmaker consultation.

Dame Theresa Gattung and Bridgette Jackson join forces to redefine dating and relational wellbeing in New Zealand. Photo / Lisa Matson

Gattung says business is going very well and they are receiving wonderful feedback from the matches in progress. Although the business dynamo admits to still being single, with her new business now her new love.

“Building a successful matchmaking service is the priority,” she says

Because of strict confidentiality, Gattung can’t shed light on the careers or financial status of what are sure to be high-rolling clients, but she can share what the singles over 40 are looking for.

“The number one thing is kindness. Men are looking for women whom they describe as not having lots of drama around them.

“Women do still tend to want men who are taller than them.

“But deep down everyone is looking for the same thing, which is someone who they feel a real connection with, who they can trust at a really deep level.”

Jackson and Scarlett say their Equal Exes clients can expect to have help in the romance department with the opportunity to use the services of Compatico.

Gattung says people partner and re-partner at all ages and stages of their lives with each member having varying needs and wants. Some in their 40s want a second marriage, some in their 60s and 70s are looking for a companion they can travel with and may not want to marry again.

“In our face-to-face Zoom calls with our members, our matchmakers carefully elicit what it is that each member is looking for,” says Gattung.

Fed up with dating apps? Dame Theresa Gattung's Compatico offers a bespoke approach to finding love after 40. Photo / Getty Images

The curated events side of Compatico is already underway with numerous events in the planning. Gattung says members of Compatico have enjoyed a styling event with the company’s head of photography and head stylist Lisa Matson.

This week members were hosted at an intimate champagne tasting. “The events are an important part of our service and we have started to be approached by people who want to work with us in this area,” says Gattung.

Jackson says one of her former clients has formed an Auckland brand of the First Wives Club and says a First Husbands Club is gaining ground. These clients’ partnerships with Compatico add even more synergy to bringing singles together.

Is it all about the high rollers and the well-heeled, or can anyone find love in the Compatico world?

“Really, it all depends on the priority that you place on re-partnering,” says Gattung.

Gattung says health and happiness go hand in hand and that a fulfilling relationship is a big part of people’s happiness.

She says there is a renaissance in matchmaking right now and there’s a reason that matchmakers have been around since the beginning of society.

“For all those who are disappointed by dating apps and unfulfilling services, they should consider matchmaking as an option.”