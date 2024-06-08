Entrepreneur Theresa Gattung was made a Dame in the King's Birthday Honours. Photo / Babiche Martens

One of the country’s newest Dames is still adjusting to her title.

Theresa Gattung has been one of the leading female entrepreneurs in New Zealand for decades, rising to prominence when she was appointed CEO of Telecom in 1999, the company’s first female CEO.

Her career has seen her take on leadership roles at multiple businesses, including co-founding My Food Bag, and she has been a strong advocate for closing the gender gap in business.

And that career saw her made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in last weekend’s King’s Birthday honours list.

Speaking to Paula Bennett, Gattung admitted to being overwhelmed but pleased with the honour.

”I’m just getting off cloud nine and coming back to planet Earth. It’s just been the most thrilling and the most wonderful few days.

“I think it is really special. I know there’s people who say, we should be a republic, there’s no need for this. But however you do it, it’s special to be recognised by your fellow country people and to be acknowledged for what you’ve done. And as you say, make your family and the people that worked with you, supported you, very proud.”

She said she hadn’t put much thought into if she will want to be referred to as ‘Dame’, but will see what comes naturally.

What excited Gattung the most about the honours list was seeing a number of other female business leaders recognised as well, including fellow new Dame Companion, Joan Withers.

“To be honoured alongside Dame Joanne, that was special for me. She’s one of the founding group of Global Woman. I’ve been cheering Global Woman for the last few years. Just the most wonderful hui together up north.

“And Andrea Blair is on our board. She was on it for services to geothermal and women. So it’s wonderful that in this year, there’s actually been a recognition that business and philanthropy can walk hand in hand. They are not two separate things. They coexist in many of us. And it’s just wonderful to see that acknowledgement of women supporting other women because it’s inspiring for younger women and girls coming through.”

While Gattung was kicking down barriers for women 25 years ago, she said that we still have some way to go.

“I think we still do have an image of leaders as tall, middle class, perhaps middle-aged or older men. And we’ve shifted that, but it’s only our mother’s generation that had to stop the job when they got married and had kids.

“And that wasn’t an issue for my mum because she just wanted to have a family, but for other women, it was heartbreaking. That is only our mums.

“We’ve actually come a long way quite fast. And sometimes you have throwbacks to, yes, we know that we’ve had three female prime ministers. Yes, we know we’ve got a female minister of finance. Yes, we know we’ve got many female CEOs and female chairs of the largest companies in New Zealand. And yet it’s still still the minority of women in visible public leadership roles. And so it does tend to default that the leader is going to be male.”

Listen to the full episode for more from Dame Theresa on her career, what needs to change to get more women in leadership roles - and staying there, and her new venture, Compatico, helping others find love.

