Contact Energy CEO Mike Fuge says big projects subject to ‘whims and fancies of commissioners or judiciary’

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The energy shortage is forcing manufacturers to cut production to keep power flowing to households. Will more renewable electricity fix the problem for the future?

Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge is surprisingly upbeat given the number of potential set-backs the company is facing.

Last month, its proposal for a 330MW, 55 turbine, wind farm in Southland was declined, and a decision on its $2 billion by the Commerce Commission has been pushed back to May 9.

