Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Lunch with... Ian Jones - All Black rugby great on business, tourism and the magic and mana of the black jersey

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Former All Black Ian Jones played 105 games for the All Blacks, including 79 tests - he is now leading the All Blacks Experience tourism venture in central Auckland.

Former All Black Ian Jones played 105 games for the All Blacks, including 79 tests - he is now leading the All Blacks Experience tourism venture in central Auckland.

One of our All Black greats is now leading a trailblazing New Zealand tourism venture. Over lunch, Ian Jones discusses the power of storytelling and the black jersey, his new business move and how he and Robin Brooke’s famous rugby partnership continues with their sons.

Ian Jones has never watched

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider