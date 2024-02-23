Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Lunch with... Sir Russell Coutts - sailing great opens up on fierce rivalries, New Zealand’s place in the world and working with Larry Ellison

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
SailGP CEO and Kiwi sailing legend Sir Russell Coutts. Photo / SailGP

SailGP CEO and Kiwi sailing legend Sir Russell Coutts. Photo / SailGP

In a rare sit-down interview over lunch, our greatest America’s Cup sailor opens up on family, business, Larry Ellison, Grant Dalton, the Blackheart campaign, NZ’s place in the world and his exasperation with red tape.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business