Sales figures reflect retirement village units only and exclude refundable accommodation deposits and occupational rights agreements on aged-care accommodation.

Ryman's Logan Campbell retirement village on Campbell Rd, Greenlane. Photo / Michael Craig

James said: “We have continued to see improving contracting and sales levels through the quarter as we rebuild sales momentum at a higher level of DMF [deferred management fee] compared to the past.”

Last year, Ryman ditched its 20% DMF. Now, new residents are offered either a 25% or 30% DMF, depending on how much they pay upfront for their licence to occupy.

The improved contracting momentum was in most regions, including Auckland, which had seen more challenging property market conditions recently, she noted.

“We still expect variability throughout the year given the flow-through impacts of softer contracting in the second half of last year and mixed market conditions.”

Ryman Healthcare CEO Naomi James with Bruce Wattie, grandson of Sir James Wattie, in April this year.

Occupancy rates of existing aged-care centres rose from 96% in Q4 FY25 to 96.2% in the latest quarter.

“Recently opened care centres continue to fill well, with average unoccupied beds at developing care centres reducing by 54 beds to 256 in Q1 FY26,” the company said.

The main building at Ryman’s Kevin Hickman in Riccarton is now open and welcomed its first residents early this month.

FY26 sales of occupation rights agreements are currently tracking towards the upper end of the previously guided 1100 to 1300.

Total FY25 sales were 1523.

One institutional investor took heart from today’s announcement. Historical sales drops were already priced in, he said.

“It’s the fact they are tracking at the top end of their financial year 2026 guidance that matters for investors.”

Scott Scoullar, Summerset chief executive.

Meanwhile, Summerset Group issued a trading update this week, recording 402 sales for the quarter to June 30: 222 new sales and 180 resales.

CEO Scott Scoullar said that was the company’s most successful quarter for sales.

“We’ve seen continued high demand for our retirement living offering. It’s certainly not an easy sales environment for us, but we’re very happy with our progress so far this year.”

The result was also the company’s highest first-half total sales with 692, up 18% on 1H24.

More than 46.7% of sales were coming from outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Summerset has forecast it will complete 650 to 730 homes, including the delivery of village centre buildings at Cambridge and Cranbourne North, in Australia, as well as the first villas at its Chirnside Park village in Australia.

Summerset now has a market capitalisation of $2.8 billion while Ryman’s has fallen to $2.4b. Summerset shares opened at $12 a piece today, while Ryman shares opened at $2.52.

