CEO Scott Scoullar said that was the company’s most successful quarter for sales.
“We’ve seen continued high demand for our retirement living offering. It’s certainly not an easy sales environment for us, but we’re very happy with our progress so far this year.”
The result was also the company’s highest first-half total sales with 692, up 18% on 1H24.
More than 46.7% of sales were coming from outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.
Summerset has forecast it will complete 650 to 730 homes, including the delivery of village centre buildings at Cambridge and Cranbourne North, in Australia, as well as the first villas at its Chirnside Park village in Australia.
Summerset now has a market capitalisation of $2.8 billion while Ryman’s has fallen to $2.4b. Summerset shares opened at $12 a piece today, while Ryman shares opened at $2.52.