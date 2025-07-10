Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

Which power company is winning from the high rainfall? – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Zealand's hydro lakes are in good shape, following heavy rain over most of the country.

New Zealand's hydro lakes are in good shape, following heavy rain over most of the country.

New Zealand’s hydro storage has well and truly recovered and is now above the long-run average, thanks to heavy rain throughout most of the country.

Wholesale power prices this week were quoted at just $42 per megawatt hour (MWh), down from a recent winter average of $180MWh, around $400MWh early

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stock takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stock takes