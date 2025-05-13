Advertisement
NZX rallies 0.87% as tariff uncertainty eases; Skellerup climbs 4% - Market close

nzme
3 mins to read

Skellerup, which manufactures much of its rubber equipment in China, bounced 4.17% to $4.74. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand equities rallied on Tuesday after trade talks between the United States and China gave investors some sought-after certainty.

The benchmark index, the S&P/NZX 50, was up 0.87%, ending the busy day’s trading on 12,786.74 points. Just over 54 million shares changed hands amounting to $208m in value traded.

