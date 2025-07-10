Four level-crossing bells were stolen in the area between April 12 and May 12.

Police said scrap metal dealers needed to be aware of the origin of metals when accepting scrap.

“And we urge them to report any suspicious attempts to sell copper and other scrap metal.”

In Horowhenua, a thief allegedly targeted an old hospital complex, causing $20,000 in damage.

“Over several months, the old Horowhenua Hospital has been targeted by burglars removing copper pipes from within the buildings and under the floors,” police said.

ASB economists said today that 50% tariffs on US copper imports had been confirmed and would take effect next month.

“Copper prices had been soaring in response to the earlier proposal to enact tariffs.“

Tariffs would probably boost US prices in the short term.

“Copper is a key industrial metal, so there will be some impacts on US industrial cost structures.”

The Wall Street Journal said global demand was forecast to rise significantly in the coming years.

“Though US copper futures are down from Tuesday’s record of US$5.645 a pound, they are up about 39% this year and were trading around US$5.60 on Thursday,” the WSJ added.

Prices for scrap copper in New Zealand fluctuate.

But at the London Metals Exchange yesterday, copper prices were at US$9634 a ton, up from US$8976 three months earlier.