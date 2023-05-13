Voyager 2022 media awards
Lunch with ... Dame Kiri Te Kanawa - opera great opens up on her return to New Zealand, family life and her career

Shayne Currie
16 mins to read
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, at home in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Jae Frew, New Zealand Woman's Weekly

State Highway 12 rolls through hillsides and farmland in Northland – hair-raisingly narrow with sharp turns and pockmarked with filled-in and newly forming cavities. It’s about as far from London’s Covent Garden or

