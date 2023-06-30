Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lunch with ... departing TVNZ CEO Simon Power: Why he left - and what he’s doing next

Shayne Currie
By
18 mins to read
TVNZ chief executive Simon Power finished in the role yesterday.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power finished in the role yesterday.

Outgoing TVNZ chief executive Simon Power reveals why he quit after a little over a year into the job, what’s next and why a renowned political and news junkie has been watching Love Island.

Broadcasting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business