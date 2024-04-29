Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New report ‘revelation’ about fast growth of climate demands on NZ traders

By
4 mins to read
Sustainability measures could soon be the price of admittance to supply chains in some major companies such as international supermarkets. Photo / Alex Cairns

Sustainability measures could soon be the price of admittance to supply chains in some major companies such as international supermarkets. Photo / Alex Cairns

Climate and sustainability measures are increasingly under scrutiny in border levies and trade negotiations. That’s according to a new report which warns Kiwi exporters are under pressure to keep up with the pace of international

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business