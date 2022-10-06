FBoys and F ups: What went wrong with FBoy Island

The controversial new reality show was forced to axe one of its contestants Wayde Moore this week after a suffocation charge was revealed. Video / NZ Herald

The controversial new reality show was forced to axe one of its contestants Wayde Moore this week after a suffocation charge was revealed. Video / NZ Herald

A week out from FBoy Island's launch the reality TV show is still thigh-deep in controversy.

How the scandal started

On Sunday the Herald revealed FBoy Island contestant Wayde Moore, 26, appeared in court last year charged with suffocating a woman he admitted to police he lured to his home because she was drunk and he hoped to have sex with her.

Moore then covered her mouth and nose to keep her quiet when she called for help. He was found not guilty of the charge of suffocation.

However, district court judge Noel Sainsbury said his behaviour in targeting a drunk and vulnerable woman was "deeply inappropriate and disrespectful".

The Herald interviewed Moore's flatmates present that night. The first intervened when he heard the woman screaming "no" repeatedly, first loudly then "like screaming through a pillow".

"It was a very loud muffled noise. I could hear her saying 'help, help, help, help'."

Moore claimed he was upset at the time because his parents were separating, he had lost his job because of Covid-19 and was "really drunk" that day. "I was needing someone because I was emotionally unstable at the time."

He said the experience motivated him to go on the show. "I was going on there to show people can be better and this is me trying to be better."

He rejected the allegation he had tried to suffocate the woman, saying he was trying to keep her quiet.

How TVNZ responded

TVNZ announced on Monday the show would still be launching on October 12 but Moore would be edited out of the show.

"Following conversations with all parties, we have decided it is in the best interests of all involved to remove him as a contestant from the show and promotion."

The young woman, who was 19 at the time, told the Herald today she was happy TVNZ listened and is removing him.

"He does not deserve to be publicly positively put out there."

One contestant spoken to by the Herald said Moore did not get far in the programme and didn't have much impact on the show.

The organisation also said they were reviewing casting processes and working with the production company, Warner Bros, to ensure these are as "robust as possible".

Later in the week, the Herald revealed Moore did not disclose his court history, despite contestants being asked if anything in their background could have adverse consequences for the show, production company or network.

The public reaction

On Wednesday a petition was launched calling for the show to be pulled and by Thursday night more than 1500 people had signed.

The group behind the petition, Project Gender, said TVNZ's decision to air it was "dangerous".

"In your show, 20 young men vie for the attention of three women who must decide if they are 'nice guys' or 'Fboys', meaning men who act as if they're entitled to sexual encounters and who often use manipulation to have sex with women."