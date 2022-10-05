Kirk Hope, Blair Turnbull, and Nicola Willis respond to key findings from this year's CEOs survey. Video / NZ Herald

Cut the criticism

National isn't offering tax cuts but a move of the tax brackets and a repealing of all the taxes Labour said they wouldn't introduce.

As a whole, the amount of tax paid by New Zealand individuals rose 5.72 per cent per year between 2017 and last year, primarily via PAYE, while the increase in GST paid over the same period was 4.9 per cent per year. That's where the Government tends to win from not adjusting those tax brackets. People end up being taxed at higher rates without feeling any better off. National's plan of adjusting the tax brackets makes sense, as we will all be better off in the long run.

This doesn't sound like a bribe to me. It does sound like common sense.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Saving grace

Nicola Willis' three-point plan to save New Zealand from unwanted Government expenditure, by promising "dropping low priority projects, reducing waste and driving better results from existing spending" sounds very noble indeed.

Could she please elaborate and let us all know exactly how National is going to achieve this? I assume that low-priority projects include health, welfare, education, and the usual depletion of public services - National's traditional post-election victims.

As for reducing waste and driving better results, etc, these are ideals straight from the boardroom of a company trying to appear confident and competent in the public arena. They tend not to impress anyone.

I wonder also if the UK's scratching of the tax relief for their most wealthy will be emulated in National's pre-election manifesto, sold to us as something under consideration by their caucus anyway?

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Crossed off

As a former Red Cross volunteer, I am saddened to read Isaac Davison's article (NZ Herald, October 3). I enjoyed a close relationship with our refugees and was upset to be informed that my support was no longer required when Kāhui Tu Kaha took over the contract.

As a volunteer, I have helped refugees with bank accounts, negotiating work and income, enrolling children in schools, engaging with medical services and many other essential services.

The Red Cross had a strong Facebook network where we could access items for refugee families at no cost to them, as well as providing much-needed friendship, advocacy and social contacts.

Many of my volunteer colleagues had provided service for many years and developed strong friendships with refugees, it is a great shame that this support and relationships were curtailed so abruptly.

Deborah White, Sandringham

Reducing risk

It is fascinating to see the results of the latest science on earthquake hazard. GNS does amazing work in this field which is world-class. However, we need to remind ourselves that earthquake hazard is not the only component of earthquake risk. Earthquake risk is the combined effect of earthquake hazard (probability and severity of ground shaking) and the vulnerability of buildings (how well-conceived, well-designed and well-constructed they are). The vulnerability of buildings is a far greater contributor to earthquake risk than earthquake hazard. We need to place much more emphasis on the earthquake performance of buildings (existing and new) when allocating skills and resources to reduce earthquake risk.

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Nothing to declare

I could not agree more with your editorial (NZ Herald, October 4) regarding the travel declaration.

It was difficult enough getting to Heathrow airport last Saturday due to the UK rail strike. When we checked we were told we had to fill in a New Zealand Traveller Declaration, completely out of the blue. The Singapore Airlines check-in staff were very co-operative and sympathetic. They had no idea why it was needed but had been instructed that it was for all passengers bound for New Zealand.

It took us octogenarians, standing in front of the check- in desks, a frustrating 60 minutes to complete the two forms.

We were not the only New Zealanders who had not heard of this absurdity, as others in the check-in queue were also struggling with it.

While I expected to have to fill in data on our Covid vaccinations, there were no questions at all on our Covid status.

On arrival in New Zealand, we were not even asked for it.

It is time that the New Zealand Traveller Declaration was dumped ignominiously on the minister who authorised it.

Michael Cotter, Pāpāmoa.

Pointless rigmarole

We returned from the UK and Europe six weeks ago. We took our vaccination certificates. Nobody asked to see them.

On the return journey, we passed through three international airports prior to arriving in Auckland. We had completed the NZTD online and received a QR code. Nobody asked to see it. Not even in Auckland. We have just returned from Australia. Completed the New Zealand Travel Declaration (NZTD). Received the QR code but, again, nobody asked to view it. We also completed the paper document handed out on the plane.

After arrival home, we received a curt message from Te Whatu Ora Health saying that we had to have rapid antigen tests. We completed the tests - negative. Five days later, also negative.

Two weeks later, we received a text from Te Whatu Ora Health saying we had Covid. I called the 0800 number and asked how they got the information and was told it may have been entered incorrectly. If we had Covid we would have been exposed to others for two weeks.

We don't have any confidence in the system and the NZTD should be scrapped,

Mike Brooke, New Plymouth.

Tourist turn-off

The editorial (NZ Herald, October 4) on the dreaded NZ Traveller Declaration was spot on. The declaration hung over us like a cloud on our recent trip to the UK.

When it came time to complete it before our departure from London, our "techie" nephew offered to help. It took him an hour of frustration.

On arrival at Auckland, no one asked us for it.

I can imagine many potential tourists just giving up and going elsewhere.

The minister responsible should scrap it immediately.

A. H. Moran, Glenfield.

Repulsive viewing

Am I the only one confused about this? Wayde Moore is a contestant for a TVNZ programme, FBoy Island NZ, whose charming premise is female contestants trying to work out which male contestants only want a sexual encounter or "act as if entitled to sexual encounters" and don't want an actual relationship (FBoys) versus the other men who are (presumably) not like this.

In one of those ironies, Moore faced a court charge over what is arguably the same thing FBoys are infamous for – engineering a sexual encounter with a woman too drunk to resist and then trying to silence her when she actually does.

FBoy Island NZ contestants Kita, Coco, and Kiera. Photo / TVNZ

So the decision is to edit Moore out of the show for this behaviour, rather than question how responsible the show's format is in the beginning.

Much has been made of "respecting women" and "consent" when we all know that this show's "entertainment" will be largely derived from duplicitous behaviour involving large amounts of alcohol and very few clothes.

I really didn't think that reality shows involving "hot young things" could stoop much lower. Sadly, I was wrong.

Fritha Parkes, Māngere.

Question of attributes

The letter referring to the undignified remarks from Wayne Brown (NZ Herald, October 4) raises the question, does Wayne Brown have the attributes required to successfully fulfill the role demanded of the city mayor, which requires collaboration and leadership?

Simon Wilson's articles are thoroughly researched, very informative, and completely impartial. A true professional just doing his job very well. He certainly did not deserve to be on the receiving end of a stream of vitriol.

David Tyler, Beach Haven.

Streets of ire

Yet again AT, that faceless Auckland Council offshoot, has shot itself in the foot with its proposals for "maintenance" of the eastern, southern and Onehunga rail lines.

This comes after millions have been squandered on unneeded and unwanted resurfacing of many of the roads in Mt Eden, Epsom and Remuera with chip-seal, running in tandem with AT's much-lauded attempt to turn most of the isthmus grid into a motor-cross track - wasting yet more resources on endless road pillows that dramatically increase fuel use and dump even more asbestos, copper and heavy metals on Auckland's streets.

One really has to wonder just what strategic genius is responsible for his seemingly endless stream of mayhem.

Stephen Brown, Mt Eden.

Share delight

An American politician once opined: "What this country needs is a really good five-cent cigar."

After reading Sarah Baker's column on solo travelling in Travel (NZ Herald, October 4) magazine, I've concluded "What NZ needs is some good fællesspisning". That is, communal dining tables in restaurants.

International travel soon highlights the deficiencies of our hospitality model compared to overseas. Recall the TV show "Cheers". How many NZ bars accommodate the single patron looking to sit at the bar and meet people, or at least engage in some banter with the bar staff?

No wonder there's a "loneliness epidemic" when there are fewer and fewer opportunities for such social interaction.

I fervently hope those in the hospitality industry will examine their customer experience to see if "fællesspisning" could be encouraged. It would also be wonderful if those working in the mental health sphere could get on board also.

Wouldn't "neighbourly tables" in every restaurant, for those who would like some company, be a nice thing to have? Whether for tourists, single travellers, or just lonely old folks like myself.

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Short & sweet

On Lorde

So Lorde is told off for going public about who she voted for in the Auckland Council elections. I wonder who will tell off our Prime Minister? R Hoy, Riverhead.

On profits

Mark Nixon (NZH, Oct. 4) is quite correct in his assertion that successful businesses have benefited from Government policies. In particular, the Australian-owned banks who continue to record profits in this country. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On square

I agree wholeheartedly with John Hampson (NZH, Oct. 4). The CPO "makeover" is great but am gobsmacked as to the square name change. I cannot see any reason for it. Susan Schultz, Red Beach.

On highway

I agree with Sue Andrews (NZH, Oct. 3) regarding the highway north. Kilometres of patchy, uneven, deteriorating seal and many potholes. It needs urgent attention. Sally Paine, St Heliers.

On Truss

Perhaps Argentina should invade the Falklands and save Liz Truss' political career? It worked wonders for Margret Thatcher. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On TV

You report (NZH, Oct. 4) what "FBoy" is slang for. WTF. Sarah Frost, Onehunga.

The Premium Debate

Businesses see light at end of tunnel

I can tell you after raising prices by 50 per cent due to inwards freight costs in the past two years, we will have to raise prices a further 10 per cent due to foreign exchange movements. I have no confidence in the Government or the Reserve Bank that they understand what is required. There is further inflation pain coming. Kerry H.

I suspect that more tunnel will be added before the year is out. Andrew M.

Maybe talk to smaller businesses actually at the coal face - I'm not hearing a lot of confidence out there at all. One business owner I spoke to this morning is thinking of closing down and working for wages elsewhere - he could double his income and reduce stress. Others are downsizing - staff shortages and raw material cost increases. Some are looking to become bespoke production lines and import products. It's cheaper and easier. Kiwi T.

Is that tunnel light/optimism based on the likely outcome of the 2023 election? Glen W.

The NZIER survey interpreted the result as "businesses are feeling less downbeat", hardly a reassuring summary. Surely though, it's part and parcel of being in business to cast ahead and plan accordingly. If the current pressures are going to ease, as in all likelihood according to most predictions, then businesses need to be ready for that and to capitalise. Borders are opening up and that will ease labour shortages and supply chain issues. How many were doing well before the present downturn and didn't have any contingencies for the unexpected? James D.

Given that companies in the primary sector are making commitments now for raw materials at today's prices for supply two years hence to guarantee they can produce, I suggest that (in the absence of the margin haircut few would find sustainable) current inflation is baked in for some time. Greg M.

Those businesses, if not directly linked to the government, must have a bright torch, as the tunnel most are seeing is dark with no lights. Mark I.