It's our information

Following repeated complaints from respected journalists, the Chief Ombudsman has expressed his disquiet, and put public sector chief executives on notice concerning the dismissal of requests for material available in compliance with the Official Information Act. He said that such government officials should cease their obstruction, be held to account as a key performance indicator, and "must give acceptance morally of the law".

These unusually reproachful words from such a highly respected and careful figure as the Ombudsman are very telling.

This intervention is yet another manifestation of how out of control our once democratic society has become. It is perhaps also a warning to Jacinda Ardern that her Government has improper influence over senior public servants who we trust to be fully independent.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Unwinnable war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's grand statement: "One man chose this war. One man can end it," rejects responsibility for the significant escalation of the war by the UK, US and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of April, when they announced they would now fight to win, taking separatist territory and the Crimea.

Now Russia is losing, Vladimir Putin has reacted with annexations and a nuclear threat. We need to get off this tit-for-tat train to nuclear war.

Our leaders are acting as though there's no choice. There's always a choice to de-escalate from nuclear war, which is the insane option. How fast we got to this point is horrifying. If we stop fighting to win, serious negotiations can proceed. It doesn't matter who's done what. Our own Government should condemn all escalation and urge a war freeze.

Real peace demonstrations by citizens would help: a demonstration urging one side to win is not a peace demonstration.

S R Jacobs, Glenfield.

Brutal repetition

The situation in Ukraine needs to heed the lessons of history, particularly the 20th century.

First, when dealing with autocratic dictators, appeasement never works.

Second, no matter how big your army or how hard you puff and blow, if the invaded country doesn't want you there, you can't win. Think Vietnam or Afghanistan.

Tragically the Ukrainian situation will continue for some time. The lessons will ultimately be the same as we have already learned.

The cost of the lessons? More blood and suffering for ordinary people.

Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

Assange extradition

We are seeing accelerated protests around the world against the UK Government's agreement to extradite Australian journalist Julian Assange to the US for publishing information on US war crimes and misdeeds in Iraq. Aotearoa-New Zealand groups have formed in support of Assange, who was reporting facts in the public interest. Aucklander Matt O Branain has inspired the idea of a human chain around the Houses of Parliament in Britain on October 8, an idea welcomed by Assange's wife. Political leaders and thousands of citizens are already joining this protest action.

Assange is meanwhile detained in a high-security London prison, his death said to be imminent if he is not released from his solitary confinement there. Human rights groups, Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders and the International Bar Association among others are demanding an end to the prosecution of this case. His extradition will, according to the UK's National Union of Journalists, seriously undermine press freedom and "chill the media worldwide".

Jane Holst-Larkin, Grey Lynn.

Take and take

So much for our "empathetic" Prime Minister and her Government who not only tax every dollar a person earns, regardless of how little they earn, but then turn around and tax them 15 per cent again for the food they buy to feed their family and any medications they need that Pharmac will not fund.

It is beyond disgusting.

Ericson List, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Left standing

So, I've watched the debates, read the articles, and now it comes to this.

Who is going to speak out about the reckless cutting down of beautiful trees?

Climate change is everything, getting out of cars is massively important but, as Aucklanders, aren't we just sick to death of our beautiful trees being annihilated? I include the threat on Mt Albert.

At the end, it probably comes to this for me.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Indecent proposal

Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown's vulgar outburst about respected Herald journalist Simon Wilson saying that, if elected, he would stick pictures of Wilson on urinals so people could pee on him does not represent many decent-minded people in Auckland and shows that Brown does not have the mettle required to be in politics.

Wilson's critical analysis of Brown, whether one agrees with it or not, serves an important function of journalism, which is to shine a light on those who seek power.

As the saying goes - if you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Raewyn Maybury, Westmere.

Safe environment

You have to admire Karen Chhour (NZ Herald, September 30). What a caring, sensible great Kiwi.

Karen is wanting to make sure children are in a loving, safe environment. Unfortunately, this section 7AA has been around for some time and, as she said, children have been put back into an unsafe environment with abuse and violence.

I thought that whānau were meant to be caring, loving people. Yes, I am a whitey but have principles and respect others, whether they are white, black yellow or green.

Good on you Karen, I don't think I could accept the apology that you have.

Hopefully, you have better luck getting action on Section 7AA

Vickie Corbin, Mahinepua.

Bullying forms

I wish to share some of my observations as a primary, intermediate and high school teacher of 54 years. As intermediate teachers, we were required to teach "kia kaha", anti-bullying.

There are some underhand forms of bullying, I observed, that I believe can lead to violence and which, I've observed, can be learned from approximately 2 years old.

Examples are, nag/whine/attention-seek; poor me/victim; dump guilt. To the latter, "I don't accept that guilt," spoken softly, is a very effective reply.

Other examples are repetitively using "I'm so cute!" e.g. often daddy's darling, including using "big eyes"; to manipulate a situation; go vague; bulldoze/hammer e.g. talk nonstop; produce crocodile tears; tease; ignore problem e.g. walk away/run away/flounce off; throw a tantrum/storm off; use blackmail; repetitively use sarcasm/ mockery/ derision; inappropriately laughing; not talking, for a long time, known as the silent treatment.

If I mentioned a tactic - for example, dumping guilt - to the children in my lovely class, they would turn and stare at a child who often dumped guilt.

Kiri O'Neill, Cambridge.

Well managed

Congratulations to the Government for creating the conditions that mean that every successful business is now doing better than it has ever done.

Even Bloomberg congratulates the Reserve Bank for moving early in the current tightening cycle.

We can easily see the catastrophic consequences of National Party proposals for the economy by looking at the UK.

Labour has always been the better economic manager and today's economy was both predictable and predicted.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Over the hump

In addition to fixing the potholes, now that speed limits on Auckland roads have been reduced to little more than walking pace, how about Auckland Transport removing all the speed humps and raised pedestrian crossings throughout the city and perhaps bring back the men with red flags preceding motor vehicles in lieu?

Possibly the new mayor could facilitate this.

J G Olesen, St Heliers Bay.

Short & sweet

On Ukraine

Who has killed the greater portion of people and done the greater portion of the physical damage? Has Russia actually been killing those that it claims are Russian citizens? Mike Wells, Kawerau.

On squareThe newly-renovated CPO building looks very fine. However, I note with great sadness that the open space in front is no longer called Queen Elizabeth Square. John Hampson, Meadowbank.

On Chhour

Karen Chhour (NZH, Sept. 30) writes with love and respect, something lacking in any of Willie Jackson's comments and attitude. S. Hansen, Hastings.

On voting

Maybe we don't engage in local politics because, simply, we struggle to see value in what they do. John Ford, Taradale.

On violence

Deliberate acts of violence whether in a rugby match or anywhere else should not be tolerated and the perpetrator should be facing criminal charges. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

On roads

Reducing the speed will not achieve "Road to Zero", without putting higher penalties on non-use of seatbelts, use of phones and devices while driving, and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and drugs, for a start. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On Vodafone

"O" is for "Awful". Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

The Premium Debate

Liam Dann: Brace for an action-packed inflation reveal

One thing is for sure; if inflation drops below the present figure (unlikely given my supermarket and fuel bills) it will all be a result of "prudent fiscal management by this Labour Government"; if inflation remains at the present figure or exceeds it (likely given my supermarket and fuel bills) it will all be a result of "international pressures and a Covid overhang, but nothing to do with the internal management of our booming economy by this Labour Government". Beware, statistics can be made to tell whatever story is desirable; reality of statistics is the increased prices you are paying. Andrew R.

Do you realise you are accusing the Government of spin and bias, then doing exactly the same? Your accusation may be accurate, but at least acknowledge you are equally one-eyed. Susan H.

We just want the truth, not spin, not vanilla. Meanwhile, the odd tongue-in-cheek comment does no harm. Jim S.

On the flip side though, if inflation continues, National will be trumpeting that it's fully down to Labour's mismanagement and money printing. If inflation reduces, they'll be saying it's in line with global inflation easing and has nothing to do with the Government's management. They're all playing the same game. Harry W.

Yes, politics is politics but that doesn't excuse the current Government's wasteful spending, nothing ever does. And in 2022 we have the war but, if you look at 2021, our inflation was among the worst. Sudhir M.

Whatever figure drops out it will not reflect the reality of the everyday costs to most New Zealanders struggling to keep an even keel, let alone save, except perhaps those at the top of the tree in pay terms, e.g. politicians and bureaucrats. Garry P.