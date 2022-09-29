Voyager 2022 media awards
Letters: ACC claims, beneficiaries, police tactics, Taxpayers' Union, and the Unitec site

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Alicia Freeman and her daughter Josefine at home in Kaukapakapa. Photo / Thomas Klockseth

Cruel treatment
How offhandedly cruel ACC is toward people at the most defenceless and stressful time in their lives, (Herald, September 22 & 27).
New mum Alicia Freeman, in excruciating pain with a fractured tailbone after

