Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Unruly students, daylight saving, Covid inquiry, school funding, and police tactics

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Are our teachers no longer permitted to intervene in unruly behaviour? Photo / Getty Images, File

Are our teachers no longer permitted to intervene in unruly behaviour? Photo / Getty Images, File

Unruly schools
A friend has been a relief teacher at 21 schools in the Auckland area for over 20 years. She tells me she is not allowed to respond when a student misbehaves, threatens or bullies.
Besides

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.