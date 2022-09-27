Are our teachers no longer permitted to intervene in unruly behaviour? Photo / Getty Images, File

Unruly schools

A friend has been a relief teacher at 21 schools in the Auckland area for over 20 years. She tells me she is not allowed to respond when a student misbehaves, threatens or bullies.

Besides classroom disruptions; bashing those who show promise or who are different; students are also using social media to abuse other students, without consequences.

Values, respect, kindness to others, diversity, diligence and self-discipline are no longer being taught. Whoever is running education thinks they are being modern and inclusive; but at this rate we will soon go to the bottom of the OECD.

My friend said there was only one school that had respectful students. That school was Marist. For the first time, she heard long-forgotten words; please and thank you.

Cellphones should be switched off and left at the front of the room until the end of school. Supervision needs to be ramped up. Teachers should be allowed to give advice to calm students down. Tolerance of differences and diversity need to be taught. Action should be taken faster, not ignored, when the signs of abuse are seen. And the students who want to succeed should not be in danger of being bashed.

Gillian McAven, Glenfield.

Sunny side

I agree with Matt Heath (NZ Herald, September 26) questioning whether daylight saving is a backward step. With climate change and the consequent rise in temperatures, especially in summer, I feel it should be added to the list of things that we need to rethink, along with fossil fuels, plastic use, cars, etc.

Daylight saving, once reasonable as it allowed us to extend our sunlit leisure activities further into the evening,​ is now limiting what we may come to value more – the cooler parts of the day. Sunlight equals heat, and an extended available sunlight period equals an extended hot period, making the time when it is cool enough to do outside activities, cook, dine, sleep etc, later and later.

And if you want to take advantage of the cool period in the early morning before you head off to work, with daylight saving it may be still dark for much of that time.

Once beneficial, for some of us the practice of putting our clocks forward from spring to autumn is now becoming disadvantageous for more of us, and potentia​lly the community as a whole.

S Parker, Mt Eden.

Required debrief

There has been much commentary recently on the Government's handling of the Covid pandemic and whether an inquiry is warranted.

Following the Christchurch earthquakes, it was recognised that the response in terms of emergency management was less than ideal. As a result, the Co-ordinated Incident Management System (CIMS) was developed and is now recognised as the key to effective

emergency management. An important part of the system is the post-incident debrief which aims to analyse the effectiveness of all agencies involved and also of the overall incident management.

It is rare to find any response to be perfect and that no improvements are to be gained from a critical review of all elements in the scenario.

For the Government or any agency involved in the management of the pandemic to suggest that nothing is to be gained from an inquiry would be to waste the opportunity to identify strengths and weaknesses in the actions taken, missed opportunities and to review the performance of all agencies involved.

It would be a great pity if politics were allowed to deny us the chance to learn critical lessons for the management of future emergencies of such large scale.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Success penalised

Your article on De La Salle College (NZ Herald, September 26) gives serious cause for concern.

Here we have a school in a poor area with a high proportion of Pasifika students achieving results above average. Success like this requires dedicated teachers, willing students and supportive parents. It also requires adequate funding, which the local community simply cannot supply.

Evidently the old strategy of reinforcing success is not being applied; in fact, rather the opposite: the school is being penalised for being successful.

One wonders whether this move is deliberate policy or an example of sheer bureaucratic incompetence.

Peter Baran, Te Atatū South.

Dubious tactics

Now we learn that the police service faked crimes to evade database protections (NZ Herald, September 27) in a pointless search for the two possibly Covid-positive women in Northland who had committed no crime and had actually been granted government permission to travel.

The police responsible and the senior politicians who knew the facts and deliberately misled the public should be publicly shamed and punished.

Congratulations on superb journalism.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Landed gentry

The Crown has a self-interest in preserving its land intact in perpetuity. It's multi-generational frame of reference dwarfs the constraints we impose upon our decision-makers with a three-year electoral cycle.

No right-thinking monarch would allow the degradation of its arable land, its thriving forests with all their beautiful diversity, or its life-giving streams and rivers.

If we all could develop a sense for the consequences of our every thought, word or action, paralysing as that would be, we would make better decisions.

Perhaps with the exponential advances in machine learning towards Artificial General Intelligence we will soon be able to accurately predict all probable outcomes in decision-making. Will it come soon enough?

In the interim, do we need to create an entity that speaks for the voiceless, with an eye focused firmly on a future liveable planet?

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Poor field

Once again, Auckland voters have been short-changed on genuine choices for one of the most important jobs in the country. The only consolation is that it was even worse in 2019.

The National Party can take much of the blame for this by adopting a consistent hands-off approach to the Auckland mayoralty, for reasons best known to themselves.

As a result the role in recent times seems to have become an end-of-life career choice for party hacks or retired businessmen with an axe to grind.

Properly positioned, the mayoralty should be able to attract outstanding candidates with a breadth of public and private sector experience able to break the bureaucratic shackles the city is beset by.

The job could also be a stepping stone to higher political office, similar to a state governorship in the US.

Imagine if Erica Stanford and Chloe Swarbrick were running this year. Both would bring ideas, energy and ambition to a candidate list sadly lacking these attributes.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Pt.

Take a pew

I recently travelled from Sydney to Melbourne along the coast and struggled to find any accommodation in the $30-$60 range anywhere, with most youth hostels and backpacker places closed due to the past Covid era.

There is a market for older folks too who can't afford $100-plus, which seems to be the new norm.

Many travellers don't require fancy places but a dry, clean room with a safe place to store those bags that weigh one down.

I always see churches and halls which seem to open just on Sundays to God's humble flock, and wonder why they couldn't offer simple lower-cost beds to the many travellers and locals who are not in the upper echelons of society?

New Zealand values the backpacker trade more and has more lower cost beds available.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Scatter brains

When will the theorists in Auckland Council realise the car is an essential in this rambling city, now and into the foreseeable future.

Auckland is a small isthmus divided by two large harbours with their inlets and estuaries, plus a large intrusion in the south by the Tamaki River and estuary.

Its widespread development was only made possible by personal transport. Roads and motorways are paramount to servicing outlying suburbs.

I live in the east. In the morning and evening there is slow progress over the Tamaki Estuary. I watched as a large second bridge was constructed for many millions of dollars and thought "about time..." only to discover it is "buses-only".

Occasionally, I see a partly empty bus on it. Why not have it open at peak times for cars with two or more passengers?

The council is fancifully thinking we will leave our cars at home. For scattered, Auckland it's a forlorn theory.

Owen Church, Howick.

Undreamt of

The claim that spiders (or any other invertebrates) can dream is fraught with technical and conceptual problems (NZ Herald, September 26).

In this case, the main difficulty with the research is the inference that the leg movements observed are a sign of REM or dream sleep. In fact, any student of psychology or neurology would know that REM sleep is characterised by an almost complete paralysis of muscle activity. This is to stop the dream from being acted out.

Indeed, it could be more reasonably argued that the wriggling and twitching observed was evidence that the spiders could not be dreaming.

Nigel Shaw, Clover Park.

Short & sweet

In emissions

For those who worry about carbon, the out-of-control Auckland Transport, in slowing down traffic with ill-considered speed bumps and new traffic lights at free left turns, causes infinitely more carbon emissions - not less. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera

On mayor

If Wayne Brown wins it's going to be a long, long three years for Simon Wilson. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On Charles

Might the ascension of the Third King Charles of England usher in an era of veneration for "male, pale and stale"? J. Livingstone, Remuera.

On republic

Our American friends have said often: "You stay with what you have - you wouldn't want what we have." Ann Palmer, Pyes Pa.

On Smith

Earlier this year, current Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith wrote an article proposing Jordie Barrett as the solution for the Number 12 in the All Blacks. That is why they call Smith "the Professor". Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The Premium Debate

Who will stand up to housing intensification?

I personally don't mind the idea that one house will be demolished and three-plus walk-up or townhouses at three levels will take their place. My main concern is street appeal. Many of the medium-density houses going up in my area are clearly about keeping costs down whilst maintaining traditional building materials and/or maintaining houses with a large number of bedrooms; these aspects obviously are the main selling point for these homes. But as there won't be room for gardens and trees and the use of traditional style cladding often doesn't scale up very well, I believe more needs to be put into street appeal. Maybe every plan submitted to council should be looked over by a group of architects and recommendations made before granting building consent; these might include changing the cladding type or colour used, or changing the pitch of the roof. John M.

The pendulum has definitely swung so far the other way it's spun out of control. I'm for a 800m walkable distance to main amenities. Come on Auckland Council, stand up for yourself and stop being bullied by central government. Dennis S.

I'm not a fan of government-imposed intensification either but I do recognise that wealthy NIMBYs have held too much power over planning in Auckland for too long. The result is a sprawling, dysfunctional city. I won't be sorry to see some change and I won't be sorry to see intensification in the prime older suburbs. Bring it on. John B.

And an overcrowded even more dysfunctional city is the answer? It will be interesting to see the direction in which your heart bleeds in 20 or so years, if not sooner. Brian M.

Who will stand up for Auckland? Brown. And in 2023 when Labour is finally banished for decades then the new guard under Luxon will. And not a minute too soon. Mark C..