The damage left after a ram raid on a WineCraft store at Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / Supplied via Kapiti News

Hard road

I am one of four children who were born and grew up on the farm. In the 1970s, my father decided to sell his farm to retire. Fletcher Housing had bought two smaller blocks on each side so he sold 50 acres and kept two around our family home, which had a tennis court, orchard, and gully with ferns and native trees he planted as a quiet place to sit in seats he put there.

The Auckland Regional Council came and informed my parents it was putting a road through and they would have to move. This was shattering to my now elderly parents. They were offered $18,000 for their 2 acres. Through their lawyer, they finally received $28,000 so they could buy a house and not have a mortgage. They had paid their farm off long ago.

When the ARA finally positioned the new Panmure Bridge, my parents' land wasn't required. They had already moved but my father, in particular, was broken hearted. The home was demolished and the land is now a park in Tiraumea Dr. The gully was filled in and the orchard uprooted.

I would advise Ali Shakir (NZ Herald, September 23) to make sure everything is certain before making a move.

Judith Dexter, Mt Eden

Extra surgery

After waiting quite a few months for an appointment in regards to worsening sight due to cataracts, I was forced to go private. If I had not then I probably would not have passed the medical to renew my licence this coming January.

It was very expensive but there was an extra twist to the knife with $700 GST being charged. So the Government is in a win-win situation and it's lose-lose for me.

And this was for the worse eye. I wonder if I will live long enough to get the other eye done in a public hospital.

Barrie Cavill, Henderson

Morals police

More than 30 deaths in Iran due to the protests relating to the unfortunate young woman who was arrested for committing the crime of wearing her headscarf incorrectly. She died whilst in the custody of the "Morals Police".

If it weren't for the tragic outcome due to these ludicrous laws, the whole business of maintaining a police division to uphold such minor infringements surely makes Iran the laughing stock of the world.

Unfortunately, in many other Far Eastern countries, there are similar laws that are deemed necessary to keep women in a subservient position. Perhaps some time in the future their leaders will realise the value of having educated women contributing towards the betterment of their nation.

We might complain (and protest) about the way our country is governed, but comparably speaking, we don't know how lucky we are.

Peter Judge, Wharewaka

Unaltered states

Right now I'm in Reno, Nevada, having spent five days driving in the beautiful Appalachian mountains of Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina as part of a 12-day visit to the US.

One thing has struck me. Many of the other vehicles on the roads are gas guzzlers the size of a main battle tank. Clearly, the idea of reducing the burning of fossil fuels is not front of mind here. Until they get the climate change message, why are we putting ourselves to considerable cost and inconvenience when what we save is dwarfed just by the drivers in the great state of Tennessee alone?

And airconditioning. It seems Americans like it quite chilly. In every hotel room, the first thing I did was turn off the aircon. If they nudged the thermostat up a couple of degrees I suspect the energy savings would be massive.

The federal government may talk about reducing atmospheric carbon emissions, but until "we the people" get behind the idea, we the people in New Zealand are wasting our time and our money with little more than virtue signaling.

David Morris, Hillsborough.

A closer look

The one question that seems never to be raised is about the "weapon of choice" in these so-called "ram raids". What a peculiar phenomenon is this sudden increase of "forced entry by car". There needs to be an analysis of this action, the motivation for this choice of attack.

And what is the public reaction to this type of action? Why do people react differently to this than they do to other types of youth crime?

Just saying that the raiders feel immune to police action is too simple. They often are

apprehended. Saying "soft on crime" is unhelpful and, in fact, demeaning of the problem and even demeaning of the accuser. "Soft on crime" is a meaningless cliche and Minister Hipkins is doing well to calmly reject that accusation.

Those affected the most, small convenience store owners and their neighbourhoods, would do better in recognising that; it just feeds the National Party and they should know there is no help for them there.

Richard Keller, Wellington

Night classes

Having been involved in the governing of Secondary School Community Education in the 1970s and 1980s, I was disappointed that no financial support was given to its reintroduction following cancellation by the National government in 2010. The removal of the decile system would have been an opportune time.

Community education has been an essential arm of overall increasing knowledge to New Zealanders, whatever their background or ethnicity. New Zealand is a lot more diverse than it was some years ago and making it available without preference and relatively inexpensive to all citizens helps in time with inclusiveness, racial tolerance and knowledge for those taking up the opportunity.

The benefits were many, schools made use of facilities lying idle, particularly in the evenings. Schools and teachers supplemented incomes and students learned new skills and assimilated into communities

The Labour Government needs to reflect on the lack of affordable learning and needs to divert or allocate funds to increase the overall knowledge level.

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.

Leading edge

I was far from impressed by many of our business leaders as the Government imposed the very necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid. Too many did not seem to be able to comprehend what would have happened if those measures were not taken: schools and businesses forced to shut down because of the widespread infection, real limitations in the availability of a wide range of goods including food items for the same reason, hospitals totally overwhelmed, and for many the actual experience of their family members unable to access hospital care, and dying.

Now I see that almost half our CEOs support the National Party proposal to give themselves a big tax cut. Lots of sympathy there for their workers and what they are experiencing in these difficult times.

Selfishness is the word that comes to mind, and I have to say if these are our "leaders" I have very little confidence that they have the interests of New Zealand at heart.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Hidden testimony

As a barrister, I receive disclosure of statements taken by police and other government agencies. This enables the statement to be scrutinised as to reliability, incorrect information, inconsistencies, and the veracity of the statement maker. Some statements are self-serving, quite wrong, or an attempt to assist someone, to name a few. That challenge results in an open and fair justice system. Sensitive matters can be dealt with in a discrete way, but still enable scrutiny.

The Uffindell inquiry was set up as "confidential" so those who give statements have the expectation that what they say will stay within the inquiry. If a witness is told this, they can say what they like with impunity.

This type of investigation must be concerning, as no one else is able to see it.

What were the terms of reference?

Gary Gotlieb, Herne Bay.

Well spoken

Congratulations to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her fine address to the United Nations.

Her presentation was stirring in content and, in my opinion, a wake-up call for global action.

We can only hope that action on the recommendations will be taken.

Rosemary Howell, Ellerslie.

Called up

Vladimir Putin's putsch on Ukraine is just not working. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still in charge and the Ukrainian army with Western weapons is having success after success.

Mobilisation of Russians will not make any difference to the fighting if even elite units like the 1st Guards Tank unit of Moscow were put on the run in Kharkiv.

With Putin rattling the nuclear tin, will these mobilised Russians be caught in the crossfire if Ukraine receives a nuclear strike?

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.

Personal choices

Some people simply do not take their health seriously. It is no good to blame the Government, health systems, or anyone but yourself.

Obesity is a chronic, long-term disease that people must address. This one thing is what has killed so many people with Covid.

We don't need the Government to spend money telling people this, we already know it. We just need to stop sugarcoating reality. If you are overweight, you are killing yourself, and you need to take personal responsibility and do something about it.

Albert McGhee, East Tamaki.

Short & sweet

On spring

I would so love to go Amish-like and leave my clocks exactly where they are. John Ford, Taradale.

On crime

It should be obvious to any citizen, that reduced sentences from sympathetic judges may make the handwringers happy, but this is destroying our country. Crime is out of control. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

On inquiry

In answer to Jeremy Coleman's call for an inquiry into the "thinking of New Zealanders who seem to be at odds with our Government" (NZH, Sept. 26), it's called a general election. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay

On gouging

Beware shopping online, algorithms are now employed to dynamically increase or reduce prices according to online interest. Ken Duffin, Papakura.

On republic

There's been a number of letters on the significant potential problems and dangers in our becoming a republic, but nothing on what is wrong with the present system. I vote for the status quo. Peter Hawley, Havelock North.

On long haul

Air New Zealand should have bought the Airbus A350 Ultra Long Range, which would fly long routes with none of the current passenger or cargo limitations. Hans Braun, Takapuna.

The Premium Debate

Aussie v NZ: Who's better placed to face economic slowdown?

Very encouraging stuff. And yet, compare the content of the article with the usual "end of the world" comments people make in this forum. Declining literacy? Perhaps reading comprehension skills have been below par for much longer than we realised. Alfred T.

Actually, it's the difference between the Government's fairy dust and the hard reality. A friend just lost his business and his home after 10 years in business. Why? Locked down for too long. Can't get materials. Can't get qualified and capable staff. Bank won't give him a loan at all, even though he owned his own house with about 80 per cent equity. Had work booked up to April next year. I don't think he can even afford a glass at all now, never alone ponder whether it's half full or half empty. Guy M.

Every time I go to the supermarket, put fuel in my car, pay my mortgage or try to get into my GP, I am reminded how empty my glass is. More so than it has ever been before. This is happening because of the ideologies and actions of this Labour Government and its supporters. You must have more than the average Kiwi if you can live so well that you don't feel it every single day. Australia, tantalisingly, beckons. Kim B.

Can you find anything to be grateful for, Kim? What you have written is very sad indeed. However, the Government isn't responsible for all your ills. They only rule your life if you let them. I suggest you try to find some joy in everyday living - oh, here's something to be grateful for, you don't live in England at the moment with massively high inflation and fuel bills going through the roof. My friends over there are really suffering. Claire S.

I see nothing, absolutely nothing that has improved in the five years this government has been in power. And I still do not understand how people can support what is happening, unless of course you vote based entirely on ideology and to me, that is not a sensible way to vote. Surely, you should vote for better outcomes for all. I despair for my children and grandchildren. Julian G.

The grass is always greener on the other side. I have lived in both countries for long periods of time. The people that don't want to work in Australia are more segregated from society and are not as obvious, but they are still there. There have been protests and unrest in Australia too, but we don't hear about it as much here. They have also just got a new government and are still in the "honeymoon" phase. It won't be long before the public is unhappy with the government again. Gemma L.