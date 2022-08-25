Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Business

Aussie v NZ: Who's better placed to face the economic slowdown?

10 minutes to read
Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

"In all the meetings I've had here in New Zealand, the number one topic is labour - as in not enough of it," says Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

