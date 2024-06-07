Advertisement
Mercury Energy to expand Kaiwera Downs wind farm after smelter deal

Mercury Energy will expand its Kaiwera Downs wind farm.

Mercury Energy has confirmed it is going ahead with a $486 million expansion of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm near Gore, after signing a long-term power supply agreement with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters

