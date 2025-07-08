Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Mercury NZ signs long-term energy supply deal with packaging giant Visy

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mercury NZ has signed a power-purchasing agreement with Visy. Photo / Supplied

Mercury NZ has signed a power-purchasing agreement with Visy. Photo / Supplied

Mercury NZ has signed a long-term power-purchasing agreement with Visy, a multinational packaging, recycling and logistics firm.

The agreement spans 10 and 20-year terms and will see Visy purchase about 115 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity for the first 10 years before tapering down to about half of this amount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy