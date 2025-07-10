Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

NZ gas shortage: LNG imports feasible but could cost up to $1b as reserves dwindle, report reveals

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Zealand's big energy companies have commissioned a report into the possible importation of LNG to bolster dwindling domestic gas supplies. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's big energy companies have commissioned a report into the possible importation of LNG to bolster dwindling domestic gas supplies. Photo / Getty Images

Importing liquefied natural gas to offset New Zealand’s dwindling gas reserves is feasible but challenging, potentially requiring capital investment of up to $1 billion, a report commissioned by the big energy companies says.

Clarus (formerly First Gas), Contact Energy, Genesis Energy, Meridian Energy, and Mercury commissioned two studies, looking at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy