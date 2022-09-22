Just who should New Zealand be rolling out the welcome mat for? Photo / Sasin Paraksa, 123rf, File

Haves and can-dos

Do we really want to focus on rich people in granting visas to New Zealand?

The great success of America as a nation was that it attracted hard-working, ordinary people who brought not money but a personal commitment of their labour and ingenuity to make their living in the new country.

If we started to dole out privileges to New Zealanders based on their wealth - the more money you have, the more we like you - people would, rightly, frown upon it.

Why would we treat foreigners with wealth according to a formula that looks undemocratic and discriminatory for New Zealanders?

Better to welcome good, honest people who commit to be self-sustaining through their good labour.

We need to be wary that we don't exacerbate income and wealth gaps, which are already increasing at a frightening pace.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

What's to fix?

There are calls to use this opportunity of succession to reform NZ's constitutional arrangements. There are plenty of alternatives to consider: a republic like Trump's? A dictatorship like Putin's? What about a theocracy as in Afghanistan, or a one-party communist state like China's? Or army rule as in Myanmar?

Be careful what you wish for.

Democratic, constitutional monarchies such as ours and those in Northern Europe are envied and amongst the most stable governments in the world.

One hears calls for an illusory "independence". Think independently by all means but recognise that NZ is probably the least independent country in the Western world. NZ relies totally on the goodwill of overseas trading partners for our standard of living and on our overseas allies for defence. These interdependent relationships are to be nurtured.

Is it really necessary to try to fix something that ain't broke?

Derek Smith, Newmarket.

Royal spell

My guess is that my impression of the monarchy has been similar to many Kiwis. I have always been somewhat sceptical.

All my life, I've held respect for the late Queen. I cannot say the same for some members of her family. I wish Charles well but I wouldn't have selected him if I was a member of the interview panel.

But when it comes to staging an event, the Brits and the monarchy have the rest of the world beaten as we have seen the past number of days. Perfection plus.

One small matter I observed while I watched the funeral coverage. Joe Biden and his wife arrived late at Westminster Abbey, I think of the opinion to walk straight in. No way mate, you wait over here while the VC holders parade in.

My scepticism changed slightly when I listened to Patrick Gower signing off from his coverage in London. He admitted he too was sceptical when given the job of presenting from London but I now have a new phrase, thanks to Paddy: "The magic of the monarchy."

Charlie Deam, Waiheke Island.

Partisan lines

The letters on a possible Covid inquiry make it clear that those who like Jacinda Ardern, and support Labour, don't want an inquiry, and those who don't like Ardern, and support National and Act, do want one.

Regardless of who we like and how we vote, we should all want to know if our response to the next pandemic should be the same as the last one, or if it could be improved.

Only an independent inquiry can tell us.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

Same here

Grant Robertson seems very keen on having the details of National's independent inquiry into Sam Uffindell made public.

Many New Zealanders are equally keen to hear the results of Labour's independent

inquiry into Gaurav Sharma's accusations of "bullying" within the Labour Party.

Could Robertson please advise the New Zealand public when the results of this extremely important independent inquiry are likely to be available?

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

More research

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces, while in New York, funding for new research as the first project under the Christchurch Call. The Prime Minister and Government excel at this. Funding research, consultants' reports, analysis groups, producing plans.

But not actually doing anything.

Does anyone remember "Let's do this"? There's Tui billboard if there ever was one.

Bernard Jennings, Island Bay.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York. Photo / Jason Walls

In any case

It was with interest that I read (NZ Herald, September 21) about 65 bags being left behind in New York.

I cannot understand why the baggage allowance is not reduced for long-haul flights for environmental, fuel efficiency and safety reasons.

Having recently travelled long haul (first time in three years) there seems to be no policing of cabin luggage on Air NZ or codeshare carriers.

Passengers struggle to jam their oversize/overweight hand luggage into the lockers aren't complying, and present a safety risk to fellow passengers when dropped.

It also isn't fair on the baggage handlers to check in bags greater than 20kg which you can barely lift. The combined weight of the bags and people reduces fuel efficency. So it is no surprise that 65 bags were left behind.

Having travelled in small planes in the Pacific where both yourself and your entire luggage (including hand luggage) is weighed at check-in. I think this may need to become the new norm for long-haul travel. Travelling with less luggage also makes it easier to keep track of your personal belongings.

Alison Feeney, Remuera.

Added value

Good on you Tāme Iti (NZ Herald, September 22), I applaud your sense of drama and live theatre, a show that has no ticket and as much panache as Banksy.

Chris Parkin needs to rethink, because vandalism defaces work and destroys its value. In this case, the work is contributed to by the subject using the stage and adds to the provenance, to ensure it will double in value due to the not- so-spontaneous dadaist deconstruction and embellishment from the master.

In this time of grief and sombreness, I am enlightened and entertained by the paintbrush-wielding thespian. Hip, hip, hurray.

Richard Ghent, Freemans Bay.

Rates imbalance

Simon Wilson, other columnists, commentators, council members, and candidates focus on overall rate increases and percentage caps.

However, the real issue for residential homeowners and renters is the plan to progressively reduce business rates and increase residential rates proportionally within the overall cap over time.

This insidious policy has also been implemented for energy pricing, with residential electricity prices now about twice that for commercial customers.

The result is hardship for those on low incomes, increasing inequality, and energy poverty. These types of policies should be stopped in their tracks and reversed by any government or council with any sense of fairness in our society.

Where do Auckland mayoral candidates stand on this issue?

John Allen, Devonport.

Treaty intentions

Richard Prebble's ignorance of early New Zealand and Treaty of Waitangi history, is only bettered by his glibness (NZ Herald, September 21). There is plenty of evidence from original documents, accounts, and the work of many recent historians that the treaty was introduced, not specifically to end the musket wars, though indeed, as he mentions one driver was the rapacious land purchasing of settlers and missionaries.

The continued land grab and suppression of Māori, with the Crown largely siding with settler demands, was not much abated by the Treaty, as protestations from more informed and sympathetic British such as George Selwyn, William Martin, and others attested.

If it wasn't the case, why is the Crown giving it back? It all sounds, though perhaps less floridly, pretty much as Taika Waititi describes it.

Ian Ferguson, Titirangi.

Apply the rules

Kris Shannon thinks (NZ Herald, September 21) the laws of rugby union require an overhaul. The driving force for this is the time-wasting decision that terminated the recent Wallabies / All Blacks game.

While it did seem a bit unreasonable it was perfectly within the laws. The game certainly does not need any further third-party interventions or match officials.

The awarding of a scrum to the ABs was the result of the Wallabies' indiscretion but the fact that the scrumhalf then pushes the ball into his own second row should be "game over".

Geoff Ibbs, Warkworth.

Short & sweet

On monarchy

If we became a republic, would we notice any difference? Alan Milton, Cambridge.

On roads

If England can organise the vastly complex and magnificent funeral for the Queen in just 10 days, why can't the NZ Transport Agency fix our roads in less than several years? Chris Devereaux.

On rugby

Darcy Swain, six weeks suspension from rugby; Quinn Tupaea; six months at least out of rugby with a deliberately-inflicted injury? Rugby does need a major review of itself. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Will the Wallabies be issued with underarm deodorant and sandpaper before taking the field on Saturday at Eden Park? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On tribute

Congratulations on the quality and content of the "Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: Tribute Edition" (NZH, Sept. 21). A quality family keepsake…rounding off some great journalism of these momentous events. Brian Wilson, New Windsor.

On Iti

I think Tāme Iti's correction of his name on Dean Proudfoot's artwork at QT Hotel in Wellington is a very positive move and will evoke discussion around te reo and the artwork itself, and is likely to increase the value of the work over time. E. Swan, Kohimarama.

On Uffindell

Although l have a trusting nature, experience has taught me to be very careful when venturing beyond second chance territory. John Norris, Whangamatā.

The Premium Debate

Lessons from the world's biggest four-day work week trial

Will this create a two-tier system for employees? It's hardly going to work for teachers, nurses or anybody in production and manufacturing. Potter O.

They said the same thing when the 40-hour week was proposed. Madness, they said. Concepts like rosters and shift work would address many roadblocks. Instead of everyone thinking of ways it wouldn't work, try thinking of ways it would. And yes I'm a small business owner. Dave B.

Isn't this really an indictment of employees who are in effect currently skiving off? And of managers who are not performance-managing properly? And surely the skiving rot would set in again once 32 hours became the norm? David H.

It's already happening here. My husband is now doing a four-day week for the same, money plus a raise in salary. We can't get the workers to stay in New Zealand and get students to take jobs in so many areas that employers are struggling to run their businesses. They have also increased all minimum salaries to $57k (a government business, by the way). Factories already have shift work. Lower hours and paying overtime is a win for both. Angela A.

I think there is a psychological component to this, people want this study to succeed. They would like a shorter week, so are working with more focus and intent over the four days.

I wonder though if this was accepted and became usual practice whether the same level of focus would be sustained. I think it would be taken for granted and productivity would slip. Kath H.