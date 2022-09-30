Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Social responsibilities of elected representatives

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reinvigorated debate about New Zealand's constitutional make-up. Photo / Emilio Morenatti, AP

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reinvigorated debate about New Zealand's constitutional make-up. Photo / Emilio Morenatti, AP

Letter of the week: John Trezise, Birkenhead
A parliamentary democracy needs a head of state like a fish needs a bicycle. Parliament is sovereign.
The death of EIIR gives us the opportunity to improve the democracy we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.