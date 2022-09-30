Letters: Social responsibilities of elected representatives

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reinvigorated debate about New Zealand's constitutional make-up. Photo / Emilio Morenatti, AP

Letter of the week: John Trezise, Birkenhead

A parliamentary democracy needs a head of state like a fish needs a bicycle. Parliament is sovereign.

The death of EIIR gives us the opportunity to improve the democracy we have. Our one-chamber Parliament lacks the check on its legislation that an upper chamber gives Australia, Canada and Britain. New Zealand could provide that check without the expense of a senate by replacing the Governor-General with a constitutional court of the Chief Justice and two other Supreme Court justices. Unlike the Governor-General, the court would be expected to reject legislation and orders-in-council that breached the Bill of Rights, and to dismiss governments that persisted in trying to breach the Bill of Rights. The court would be the guardian and protector of our freedom against the potential tyranny of a future government.

No need to mention the word "republic". A king could continue in London, constitutionally irrelevant, Rex Otiosus, for whoever wished to believe in him.

Social responsibilities

Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, September 24) seems to have only a limited knowledge of how councils actually work.

For instance, the power the bureaucracy (CEO, and council officers) has overall, in influencing the formulation and enactment of a council's policy-making.

He cites the pursuit of "democracy" as a major factor in assessing candidates' election promises - yet the public has no "democratic" say as to who these bureaucrats are. They are unelected, and so are "democratically untouchable", in spite of the significance of their mandated policy influence.

Cotterill repeats the flawed mantra that "success in business" qualifies someone to take on the much broader societal responsibilities that government - national or local - also requires when elected.

Millionaire businessman John Key lacked leadership in the fight against climate change, being "quite comfortable" for New Zealand to lag behind internationally, as a so-called "fast follower"; increased the income gap between rich and poor through his tax cuts; raised GST to pay for them, which hurt middle- and low-income earners the most; and ran annual deficits all through his tenure.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Guilt established

Sheal Herman Bangera stabbed his mother and father to death with a large kitchen knife (Weekend Herald, September 24).

In my view, the correct verdict after the subsequent trial should have been "guilty but insane". The official court ruling is "not guilty due to insanity". Clearly, Sheal Bangara is guilty. It is undisputed that he killed his parents.

Hard to believe that he is insane when we see a photograph of him at his university graduation. There is no doubt he suffered a psychotic episode during the murder. Why else would he kill his parents who by all accounts had been loving and caring towards him? Reports say Bangera will eventually be released back into the community. Again in my view, once he has recovered from his psychosis, he should start a sentence of life imprisonment for double murder. Anything less is surely a huge disservice to the victims and is a miscarriage of justice.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Last post

Postboxes appear to be a thing of the past in this country. There used to be three postboxes within reasonable walking distance from my place. There are now none.

When I look for postbox locations on the NZ Post website, all I find are the locations of Post Shops, not postboxes. My nearest Post Shop is 2.8km away.

To post a letter, or to cast my postal vote in the current local body elections, I have to take the bus to a Post Shop in another suburb.

How did things get to this?

Derek Bean, Hillsborough.

About faith

What a surprise, John Roughan (Weekend Herald, September 24) saying positive things about the royal family - even Charles.

I am not sure that he actually grasped the true significance but, obviously, he felt it, as we all did.

Faith is the key word in all this. The Queen had great faith and it was what supported her throughout her reign.

At her death, her faith shone more brightly than ever. We all felt it.

Sandra Hansen, Hastings.

Bowlines away

We live in interesting times and pride ourselves in having a wonderful democracy in NZ.

I do find it rather interesting to read (Weekend Herald, September 24) that Graham Dalton of Team NZ, is proposing a World Series regatta on the Waitematā.

Auckland Council invested $215.5 million for the last event, plus our governments' many millions over the years. Now, he has the cheek to request to speak to someone "sensible", or should we say someone malleable.

Let's stop giving away millions to this dictatorship. As Mark Twain said: "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by things you didn't do than those you did, So, throw off the bowlines. Sail away from safe harbour. Catch the wind in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."

Don Hoult, Tauranga.

That Lucilla Linda Brunt killed someone and injured two others (Weekend Herald, September 24) by refusing to give way where two road lanes merge is appalling but not surprising. I encounter this quite regularly and for the safety of myself and my passengers, I always assume that the other motorist will not give way so I do.

Lane courtesy in New Zealand does not appear to be a requirement to pass a driving test. However, in the above circumstances where death and injury have occurred, to appeal against conviction; continuing to insist that she had the absolute right to win the race is a total disgrace and something for which she should be thoroughly ashamed.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Good reading

Regarding Joanna Wane's article (Canvas, September 24) on little libraries, we have one in Empire St, Cambridge, Telecom no longer wanted the box so the community board opened a little library, it's very popular.

Christchurch, post-earthquake, had a number of little libraries in discarded drinks fridges, In Norway, I have seen a street where every home had a little library alongside the letterbox.

There are little libraries of many different shapes and sizes around the globe, always great to see them.

Sue Milner, Cambridge.

A quick word

Can someone, anyone, do something about the juvenile idiots with their high-octane cars and low-octane brains driving at break-neck speeds around our streets which they seem to think belong to them alone? Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

It's not too late to pause the Ukraine conflict by civilised boundary adjustment... or prolong another proxy war, with wide "collateral". C. Glasgow, Thames

Irrespective of the rights and wrongs of the Ukraine conflict, it's time to encourage our charismatic Prime Minister to pick up the phone and request the protagonist leaders to do likewise. James Gregory, Parnell.

John Roughan's piece (WH, Sept. 24) about the Queen's funeral really was quite outstanding. It was thought-provoking and brought it right back as if it was happening again. Dave Miller, Matua.

Queen Elizabeth's greatest legacy as a role model was her respect for the sanctity of the institution of marriage. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

UK markets in freefall. Chaos looms. Bring back Boris. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

Has there been a single case where tax cuts have actually stimulated a national economy?C. C. McDowall, Rotorua.

For "quote of the year", Wayne Brown's response to the suggestion that he's not resonating with young people of: "I go surfing" surely has to be a top contender. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.



Home detention? Oh, yes, please. Enough said. Phil Dunbier, Kerikeri.

Congratulations to the hardworking team responsible for the everchanging wonderful and creative display of flowers in the Domain greenhouse. What a treat - and it's free. E. Duff, Parnell.

What will happen to the tens of thousands of additional cars that will be in Auckland by the time the planners have completed their grandiose plans to fill Auckland with bus and cycle lanes? Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Those that call for a Covid inquiry are not interested in management improvement but discreditation of Jacinda Ardern and her Government. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Wallaby Darcy Swain should be stood down for nine months, after all, he's robbed Quinn Tupaea of nine months of rugby and income. If they want to engage in foul play, pay the penalty. Stuart Perry, Hawera.

Jason Ryan seems to have fixed the forwards, now, who is going to fix the backs? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.