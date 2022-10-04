Ali Shakir has been told his Botany home may be forcibly acquired for the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project. Photo / Dean Purcell

Empathy denied

The editorial "What value do we put on a home?", about the power of the Public Works Act to compulsorily acquire houses (NZ Herald, September 30), coincidently gelled perfectly with MP Karen Chhour's opinion piece opposite, rebutting Kelvin Davis's knee-jerk put-down of her in Parliament.

Both showed concern over officials' lack of empathy in interpretations and applications of legislation with no consideration for the "wellbeing" of the people involved.

The Herald highlighted the taking of homes by Public Works officials because they can - with no regard for the total, often traumatic disruption caused for the homeowners. And that they may subsequently have no need for these homes, because of a "change of direction", thus later adding to each affected homeowner's pain.

Chhour highlighted Oranga-Tamariki officials interpreting "supposed" Treaty obligations as having over-riding priority for a child's re-placement, over a happy, successful family placement.

Both articles reveal, with great insight, that officials need a mandated "discretionary framework" in which to operate, so their "backsides are covered" if they dare to introduce empathy into their decision-making.

Lawmakers need to understand and incorporate this or anti-empathetic pain and trauma will continue.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Promiscuous programme

The transient scandal over Wayde Moore being axed from FBoy Island NZ masks a far more serious issue.

Now we know how low and contemptible the promiscuous "FBoy" theme really is, taxpayers deserve answers on why state-owned TVNZ has decided to go headlong down this sordid, squalid, precipitously unedifying path entirely devoid of merit or value.

TVNZ itself declares: "Our purpose is to inspire the conversations of Aotearoa, and enrich the lives of New Zealanders by sharing the moments that matter to our communities, regions and people."

So where exactly does FBoy Island NZ fit in with this enriching and inspirational mission statement?

Moreover, where does the Government stand on the state-owned broadcaster apparently believing that FBoy Island NZ is acceptable public television?

Sackings should not stop with Moore but be extended to all at TVNZ responsible for authorising and producing FBoy Island NZ.

FBoy Island NZ itself should be cancelled forthwith and never see airtime.

Michael Coote, Te Atatū Peninsula.

History revised

Has the world gone mad? Gustavus von Tempsky (NZ Herald, October 3) was, and remains, a hero to most sane New Zealanders.

The decision of the Hamilton City Council to rename von Tempsky St was subjective ideological foolishness, bowing to a surreal collision of woke ideology and bitter envy.

The idea that the political activists are pressuring the New Zealand army to rethink his name on a public monument is odious.

To quote a well-known line from a popular 1970s war film, Cross of Iron: "To my mind, there is nothing more contemptible than stealing the laurels that properly belong to man who was killed in action."

Abdullah Drury, Hamilton East.

The memorial at the NZ SAS Papakura base for earlier special forces including the 19th century Forest Rangers led by Gustavus von Tempsky. Photo / Mike Scott

Rangiriri casualties

Tukoroirangi Morgan's mention, in David Fisher's article (NZ Herald, October 3) of "places like Rangiriri where hundreds of men, women and children were slaughtered" is incorrect. Suggested figures for Māori killed at Rangiriri range between 42 and 70, all in battle. There was no follow-up slaughter of non-combatants there.

Philip Andrews, Ōwhata.

Mistaken memorial

The article by David Fisher (NZ Herald, October 3) is most revealing and well worth reading several times. However, it implies that Colonel Nixon's contribution is commemorated with a statue at Otahuhu. There is no statue of Nixon.

There is a large ornamental tapered plinth for him, but the very visible prancing horse statue in front of it is not for Nixon.

It is a memorial for the First World War, unveiled in 1928, representing a soldier of New Zealand Mounted Rifles.

Hundreds believe it is for Nixon, but if they would only read the inscriptions they will see. Further, it is quoted that "those who put the statue there should bring it down... that they recognise the hurt it causes".

I think all those who put the Mounted Rifleman statue there are probably all deceased so cannot oblige.

John Webster, Takapuna.

Social blight

Further to the letter from Ann Martin (NZ Herald, October 3) concerning troubled teens, I grew up during the same era. Granted, there was bullying but no social media which I know has a lot to answer for. This has become the elephant in the room.

The young generations cannot live without their devices and as my granddaughter said to me, "you were so lucky to grow up without smartphones".

What does that tell us?

Susan Scroggins, Wharewaka.

Law and warder

Many thanks for Jarrod Gilbert's excellent analysis (NZ Herald, October 3) of the current state of our prison system, giving us plenty of food for thought.

I hope people who advocate tougher policies and more prisons take note. It's great to learn how much things have improved under the Labour Government, with the huge decrease in prisoners, but there's still much more to do.

More focus on a remedy for the unfortunate life circumstances of most prison inmates might be a good start in reducing the numbers. Mark Mitchell and David Seymour appear to want more punishment and more incarceration - but clearly that that would be a huge leap backwards for our entire system of justice. Not only that, we'd have to start building more and more prisons. It has been said that a society that spends more on prisons than it does on education is in deep trouble.

I hope that we have an informed debate about crime before next year's election, not just a series of "law and order" slogans. Gilbert's contribution is a very good start.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Lowest denominator

The front page news (NZ Herald, October 3) of the sad plight of refugees under newly tendered contracts is also, sadly, typical of the tendering process in NZ. Whether it is transport, health, computer systems, you name it, the tender is won by entities who bid below their costs and above their competence.

If tenders contained a clause that the lowest tender would not be accepted, we would have more honest bids and equivalent outcomes.

Capable and effective incumbents would not be recklessly cast aside, with all the usual damage incurred.

Martin Ball, Kelston.

Neoliberal failure

National Party policy to reduce taxes to the wealthy to stimulate the economy is based on the outdated theory of neoliberal markets being allowed to deregulate and belief in the trickle-down theory. The UK is seeing the result of the disastrous policies of Liz Truss. The Lange and Key governments followed the neoliberal financial policies and, since then, New Zealand has descended into poverty, crime, poor health outcomes and homelessness while new billionaires fight over the number of helicopter landings allowed at their mansions.

National party neoliberal politicians, if they get power, have already promised to reverse Labour policy attempts to remedy the damage done by past governments. Nicola Willis says they will not be like Truss; rather unbelievable when both Truss and National are still tied to neoliberal policies.

People are tired of politics and struggling to cope with Covid and many look to change to make them better. The UK right wing has tried the change and each time things get worse. Let's not do change just because we are grumpy; look at which party is trying to reverse neoliberal policies, which have changed NZ in a bad way.

Frankie Letford, Hamilton.

Hanging tough

In response to various correspondents decrying the idea of tax cuts, claiming they never "translate to increased rates of employment, consumer spending and government revenue", I point to the example of 1970s USA.

Inflation averaged 9 per cent for nine years before Ronald Reagan cut taxes across the board, for both rich and poor, incentivising everyone to work, save and invest.

Within two years inflation was beaten and GDP growth hit 7.2 per cent. Tax cuts do work, you just have to have the guts to hang on against the initial criticisms until the benefits flow through.

John Denton, Eskdale.

Real realm

Robert Fisher, former High Court judge (NZ Herald, October 3) lives in a world of theory. He says, "In a modern and democratic society, no one should be expected to defer to another simply because of their birth". In the real world, most of us have to defer all the time to people who happened to be born rich. If Donald Trump hadn't got lots of dollars from his daddy, we would never have heard of him.

Then he proposes that "divisive issues" such as the status of the Treaty and changes to our electoral system can be left for another day. Hasn't he heard that justice delayed is justice denied?

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Short & sweet

On trees

I drove past Unitec and I was shocked at how many beautiful large trees have been cut down for the Unitec Carrington housing development. Is there any safe place for old trees nowadays? C Mann, Mt Albert.

On police

Memo to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster: Identifying suspects does not require a random photo, previously taken without fair reason, to identify someone. Mary Elsmore-Neilson, Onetangi

On roads

Cabinet is having trouble reallocating the $650 million from the abandoned bike lane for the Auckland Harbour Bridge. How many of the many potholes could $650m fill? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On Covid

Frankly, I do not know what scares me most, the virus or the harbingers of doom, better known to us all as epidemiologists. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

On teens

My gut feeling (and gut feelings are not the most reliable source of knowledge) is that once you have it all, there is nothing to look forward to. Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

On tax

Call it what you will, tax cuts are a straight-out bribe to gain power. Reg Dempster, Albany.

The Premium Debate

Jenee Tibshraeny: NZ unlikely to go down UK path

British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo / Toby Melville, AP, File

I work hard, I take risks and own those, I spend the time to better myself and be productive and, as a direct result of my sweat and tears, I earn a decent income, some of which I save for a rainy day and my retirement. I am as self-sufficient as I can be. From that I have paid all my taxes and done my utmost to be a good citizen, even spending much of my spare time as a volunteer helping those in need. Then, along comes the Government who says, "you are well off, you have savings, what a nice place you have ... we want more and more of that you greedy, privileged person". Is there any wonder I am not happy with the Government? Colin R.

The market has already sent a message to New Zealand; the value of the NZD has plummeted against the USD, AUD and SGD. People are simply not aware of this, because so few have been travelling overseas. The market is concerned about our high balance of payments deficit and our out-of-control Government spending. The NZ economy is in a perilous state, despite the Government's claims to the contrary. Kenneth S.

Nobody wants a tax cut, just lift the outdated tax brackets which trapped more Kiwis into a higher rate of tax, and stop unnecessary spending. It is simple but Labour can't do either, so move out of the way and let someone else do it. Paul E.

Do we know the cost of turning money around through IRD and MSD? I've heard the argument that it's good for everyone to pay tax and feel as though they're contributing, but surely if they aren't (on a net basis) it would be simpler and cheaper to have an initial tax-free band at a basic income level and do away with things like Working For Families and the many supplements that can be applied? Anna E.

So the rich are setting the tax rate for themselves yet again. Poor hard-done-by overpaid politicians want more money. If tax rates need changing, why not start at the bottom so everyone gets something? Paul D.

I don't want a tax cut. I just want a decent health and education system. Oh, and maybe some roads that are not a complete disgrace. Mark P.