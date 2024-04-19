New Auckland-LA direct flight

Delta Air Lines’ invests big-time in passenger comfort.

Desperate to ditch winter for a sunny vacation in Los Angeles, but loathe long haul and negotiating LA’s busy airport?

Delta Air Lines’ new non-stop service from Auckland to LA has you covered, says Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President (SVP), Network Planning.

“With new flights this year to cities like Auckland, we’re giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us,” he says.

The US carrier launched the non-stop service from Auckland to LA in October (from June it will feature the airline’s new Delta Premium Select seating) and follows a decade-long investment of more than US$12 billion in airport hubs across the US.

This (US) summer passengers have the choice of four seating options.

Delta One Suites is the business class choice with full-flat seats and full-height doors and privacy dividers. It comes with top quality handmade amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, a lumber pillow doubling as a mattress pad, chef-curated meals, a range of beverages and wines curated by a master sommelier, access to Delta Sky Club, Delta’s business lounges and a personalised, fast-track priority service.

Delta Comfort+ seat offers up to three more inches of legroom compared to a standard Main Cain seat, with dedicated overhead bin space. Customers receive an amenity kit which includes an eye mask, earbuds, a tooth brush and paste.

Main Cabin and Basic Economy options are aimed at budget-conscious travellers and feature seat-back entertainment screens, with access to more than 1000 hours of movies, games, TV, playlists and podcasts - and in-seat power charging outlets.

The new Delta Premium Select service is the game changer for travellers who prioritise comfort, cost and convenience, says Mauricio Parise, SVP of Brand Experience.

Perfectly suited to the trans-Pacific traveller, the service offers customers added privacy, additional stowage space for personal items and a sturdier tray. Seats are fitted with specially-designed leg and foot rests, a deeper seat recline and 33cm entertainment screens.

Each Delta Premium Select passenger receives personal one-on-one service from the cabin crew, as well as a handmade amenity kit, a memory-form pillow, a blanket made from recycled materials and noise-cancelling headphones.

“Delta is committed to creating a consistent and elevated customer experience across all touchpoints of the travel journey, which includes offering the best products for our customers while in-flight,” says Parise.

Delta Premium Select customers, as well as Delta One customers, can make and edit their entrée selection beginning seven days before and up to 24 hours in advance of the departure using the Fly Delta app or from a link in their email.

A high-end menu and complementary wine, beer and spirits are included in the premium service – as is faster check-in and baggage collection. Fast, free on-board Wi Fi will be available across Delta’s international routes from 2025.

Since 2018, Delta and Los Angeles World Airports have jointly pumped more than $2.3 billion into Delta’s Sky Way at LAX project, connecting Terminal 2, 3, and the Tom Bradley International Terminal as part of the carrier’s plan to become the premier airline at LAX.

As a result, it’s never been easier to arrive at LAX on a Delta flight and navigate your way through the airport, says Scott Santoro, Vice President of Global Sales.

Delta’s new spacious arrivals and departures terminal is well designed and cleverly laid out, while the number of check-in kiosks, security lanes and baggage claim carousels has increased.

A new passageway, Delta Sky Way, taking passengers from Terminal 3 to Tom Bradley International Terminal for connecting flights is up-and-running. The passageway eliminates the need to commute by bus and makes it faster to reach the terminal.

Delta Sky Club at LAX at Terminal 3 is one of the largest lounges in Delta’s network and features an outdoor terrace and bar overlooking Downtown LA and the Hollywood Hills.

Later this year, a new premium lounge directly accessible from Delta One check-in area is set to open. “We want each of our guests to receive a highly personalized and dedicated level of service,” says Claude Roussel, Delta’s Vice President – Sky Club and Lounge Experience.

From outdoor movie screenings, the Shakira exhibit at Grammy Museum and the July 4th fireworks party at the Hollywood Bowl, LA has plenty happening in coming months.

LA’s 54th Pride Parade on Hollywood Boulevard is in early June while J. Lo and The Rolling Stones are in town for shows in mid-July. There’s SPLASH HOUSE Palm Springs Pool and Music Weekend in August for the dance crowd, followed by Alanis Morissette, Limp Bizkit and John Legend.

The Broad is LA’s free modern art museum in Downtown LA. There’s the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.

For a high-end stay in the heart of Beverly Hills, the Maybourne Beverly Hills is just 40 minutes’ drive from LAX. Close to Rodeo Drive for shopping, the stylish hotel includes multiple restaurants and bars and a rooftop pool overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

# Delta is the only US airline providing a direct flight from Auckland to LA. It’s also the official airline of Team USA set to compete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles 2028.