What rising optimism means for you

Forsyth Barr investment adviser Mark Richardson joined Ryan Bridge to unpack what growing business confidence means for Kiwi investors. Drawing on Forsyth Barr’s latest Pulse of NZ Business survey – the largest of its kind – Richardson highlighted that over half of businesses expect profits to rise in the year ahead, with regional sectors like farming, freight and aged care leading the way. He shared three key takeaways for investors: look beyond the big cities, follow improving sectors, and keep a balanced portfolio.

